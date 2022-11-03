BENTELER establishes HOLON, a new brand for the autonomous mobility of the future

Launch of a fully electric autonomous mover.

The mission is to develop sustainable, inclusive, reliable, and safe mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide.

World premiere of the autonomous mover at CES 2023 in Las Vegas , USA .

SALZBURG, Austria and PADERBORN, Germany, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BENTELER is underlining its global business ambitions in autonomous mobility by establishing a new brand – HOLON. As a result, the BENTELER EV Systems business unit, which was spun off at the end of 2021, will change its name. As HOLON, the company will in future focus on the business with fully electric, autonomous movers.

The concept vehicle of the autonomous mover that HOLON will present at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Ralf Göttel, BENTELER Group CEO explains: "Mobility around the world is undergoing rapid change. BENTELER is optimally prepared for this – 85% of our products are technology and propulsion-method agnostic. In parallel with the traditional automotive business, innovative, digitally connected, and autonomous mobility services promise high growth in the coming years. With our engineering and manufacturing expertise, we are predestined to fill a gap in this hitherto strongly software-dominated field. By founding HOLON, an independent legal entity, we can react flexibly to changing customer requirements in this dynamic market. In this way, we will make the best possible use of growth opportunities."

Marco Kollmeier, Managing Director of HOLON, emphasizes: "Autonomous movers are an essential part of tomorrow's mobility – emission-free, comfortable, reliable and, above all, inclusive. HOLON will be the first OEM for autonomous movers with the standards and scaling potential we know from the automotive industry. With our platform technology, our vehicle expertise, and our strong partner network, it's our goal to redefine passenger transport – in both the public and private sectors."

HOLON – Established Tomorrow

The structure of the new brand is unique in the entire OEM landscape for autonomous movers, stresses Marco Kollmeier. "To achieve this, HOLON combines the best of two worlds: We combine the speed, passion and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up with the strength, resources and expertise of an established automotive company. This is how we support our customers in implementing safe and environmentally friendly mobility solutions that accelerate their businesses."

The term holon comes from the Greek and means "something that is both a whole and a part of a whole". The future orientation of the brand is also reflected in the new brand's slogan: HOLON – Established Tomorrow. The young company's next milestone is the CES 2023 trade show in Las Vegas. HOLON will present the world's first autonomous mover that meets automotive standards there in January next year – i.e. leading in safety, driving comfort and production quality.

Strategic cooperation with Pininfarina, Beep and Mobileye

In the development and deployment of the autonomous mover, HOLON has worked closely with various partners, including the renowned Italian design company Pininfarina, the mobility provider Beep, and Mobileye, an Intel company. While Mobileye is developing the self-driving system for the autonomous mover, Beep is adding technologies and services for the deployment and operating systems of a mobility service. Pininfarina designed the autonomous mover. With its first-class engineering and global manufacturing expertise, HOLON is responsible for the development and production of the mover within the cooperation. The shuttles are scheduled to go into production in the United States starting in 2025.

Areas of application and thus customers are not only public transport companies, but also municipalities and private institutions such as campuses, airports, national parks, and others. Another field is last-mile delivery – a growing transport sector that has hitherto clashed with the goal of reducing traffic and local emissions in urban areas. To this end, HOLON is also aiming for special autonomous transport variants in the future.

To further increase the growth potential, BENTELER and HOLON are also examining the possibility of working with other strategic partners and investors for the new company. The first pilot applications, also outside of North America, are to be announced in the coming months and will be developed from 2023 onwards.





Marco Kollmeier is Managing Director of HOLON.

