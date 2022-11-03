AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the global leader in aviation leasing, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter of results for AerCap. We continued to see robust demand for air travel and growing demand for both new and used leased aircraft and engines. We generated strong net income and cash flow and achieved our target leverage ratio well ahead of our expectations. As a result, we are raising our guidance for full year 2022," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Highlights:

  • Significant deleveraging in the third quarter of 2022: adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.69 to 1 at September 30, 2022.
  • Raising full year 2022 adjusted EPS estimate to range of $8.00 to $8.50 from previous range of $6.50 to $7.00, given strong performance year to date and fourth quarter outlook.
  • Executed 255 transactions in the third quarter of 2022, including 184 lease agreements, 34 purchases and 37 sales.
  • 100% of new aircraft order book placed through 2023.
  • 23% margin on gain on sale of assets sold in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Agreement executed for up to 30 Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversions.
  • Ratings outlook revised to positive by Moody's.

Revenue and Net Spread



Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,



2022


2021


% increase/
(decrease)


2022


2021


% increase/
(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)

Lease revenue:













   Basic lease rents


$1,473


$848


74 %


$4,488


$2,608


72 %

   Maintenance rents and other receipts


120


110


8 %


408


424


(4 %)

Total lease revenue


1,593


958


66 %


4,897


3,032


61 %

Net gain on sale of assets


69


38


84 %


108


65


66 %

Other income


62


459


(86 %)


181


685


(74 %)

Total Revenues and other income


$1,724


$1,454


19 %


$5,185


$3,782


37 %














Basic lease rents were $1,473 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $848 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the impact of the GECAS acquisition. Basic lease rents were impacted by strong cash collections as well as $51 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $120 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $110 million for the same period in 2021. Maintenance rents were reduced by $30 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.

Net gain on sale of assets for the third quarter of 2022 was $69 million, relating to 30 assets sold for $373 million, compared with $38 million for the same period in 2021, relating to 11 aircraft sold for $101 million. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the third quarter of 2022 was $62 million, compared with $459 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the amount of proceeds from unsecured claims. Other income in the third quarter of 2022 included $29 million of proceeds from unsecured claims, whereas other income in the third quarter of 2021 included $442 million of proceeds from unsecured claims.



Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,



2022


2021


% increase/
(decrease)


2022


2021


% increase/
(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)














Basic lease rents


$1,473


$848


74 %


$4,488


$2,608


72 %

Adjusted for:













Amortization of lease premium/deficiency


51


1


NA


159


3


NA

Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/deficiency


$1,524


$849


80 %


$4,647


$2,611


78 %














Interest expense


391


287


36 %


1,172


861


36 %

Adjusted for:













   Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps


28


1


NA


67


11


NA

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps


419


288


45 %


1,239


872


42 %

Net interest margin (*)


$1,105


$561


97 %


$3,408


$1,739


96 %

Depreciation and amortization


(581)


(393)


48 %


(1,796)


(1,182)


52 %

Net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization


$524


$168


212 %


$1,612


$557


189 %














Average lease assets (*)


$58,771


$36,095


63 %


$59,991


$36,158


66 %














Annualized net spread (*)


7.5 %


6.2 %




7.6 %


6.4 %



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)


3.6 %


1.9 %




3.6 %


2.1 %
















(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures



Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $419 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $288 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by interest on debt incurred to finance the GECAS acquisition. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.2% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.8% for the same period in 2021, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,



2022


2021


% increase/
(decrease)


2022


2021


% increase/
(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)


(U.S. Dollars in millions)














Selling, general and administrative expenses


$80


$46


75 %


$229


$135


69 %

Share-based compensation expenses


25


22


13 %


79


64


24 %

Total selling, general and administrative expenses


$105


$68


55 %


$308


$199


55 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $105 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $68 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher expenses as a result of the GECAS acquisition.

Other Expenses

Asset impairment charges were $29 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $49 million for the same period in 2021. Asset impairment charges recorded in the third quarter of 2022 related to lease terminations, sales transactions and leasing transactions and were partially offset by related maintenance revenue. Leasing expenses were $161 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $54 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher transition costs, lessor maintenance contributions and other leasing expenses and an increase in maintenance rights expense as a result of the GECAS acquisition.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be 14% excluding net charges related to the Ukraine Conflict, compared to an effective tax rate of 14.2% for the full year 2021. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.

AerCap's effective tax rate was 13.9% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 12.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

Book Value Per Share



September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021



(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except share and per share data)






Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity


$15,568


$9,855






Ordinary shares outstanding


245,879,536


133,379,789

Unvested restricted stock


(4,837,932)


(5,244,285)

Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)


241,041,604


128,135,504






Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)


$64.59


$76.91

Financial Position



September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


% increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2021



(U.S. Dollars in millions)








Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$1,257


$1,915


(34 %)

Total assets


69,811


74,570


(6 %)

Debt


47,350


50,205


(6 %)

Total liabilities


54,167


57,922


(6 %)

Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity


15,568


16,571


(6 %)

Total equity


15,645


16,647


(6 %)








Flight Equipment Portfolio

As of September 30, 2022, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,571 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of September 30, 2022 was 7.2 years (4.0 years for new technology aircraft, 13.3 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.2 years.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share

Adjusted net income is calculated as net loss excluding the after-tax impact of net charges related to the Ukraine Conflict, the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting, and GECAS transaction and integration-related expenses. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Given the relative significance of these items during 2022, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.



Three months ended September 30, 2022


Nine months ended September 30, 2022




Net income


Earnings

per share


Net (loss) income


(Loss) earnings

per share




(U.S. Dollars in millions,  except share and per share data)












Net earnings (loss) / earnings (loss) per share


$440


$1.82


($1,221)


($5.08)












Adjusted for:










Net (recoveries) charges related to Ukraine Conflict


(16)


(0.07)


2,713


11.23


Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting


123


0.51


413


1.70


Transaction and integration-related expenses


4


0.01


30


0.12


Income tax effect of above adjustments


(14)


(0.06)


(394)


(1.63)












Adjusted net income / earnings per share*


$537


$2.21


$1,540


$6.35



* Denominator for adjusted earnings per share:






Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted








240,291,737


Potentially dilutive shares, whose effect would have been anti-dilutive








2,163,352


Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted








242,455,089


Adjusted earnings per share








$6.35


Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

  • Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
  • Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.



September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except debt/equity ratio)






Debt


$47,350


$50,205






Adjusted for:





   Cash and cash equivalents


(1,099)


(1,729)

   50% credit for long-term subordinated debt


(1,125)


(1,125)

Adjusted debt


$45,126


$47,351











Equity


$15,645


$16,647






Adjusted for:





   50% credit for long-term subordinated debt


1,125


1,125

Adjusted equity


$16,770


$17,772






Adjusted debt/equity ratio


2.69 to 1


2.66 to 1

Net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Lease assets
Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Conference Call

In connection with its report of third quarter 2022 results, management will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live via webcast by AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investors", or by dialing (U.S./Canada) + 1 929 477 0402 or (International) +353 1 246 5638 and referencing code 8377326 at least 5 minutes before start time.

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investors" section of the company's website for one year.

For further information, contact Joseph McGinley: +353 1 418 0428 (jmcginley@aercap.com).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Ukraine Conflict; the Covid-19 pandemic; our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.









AerCap Holdings N.V.







Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets







(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)
















September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021










Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$1,098,542


$1,728,794



Restricted cash


158,174


185,959



Trade receivables


135,594


181,455



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net


54,611,068


57,825,056



Investment in finance leases, net


1,882,937


1,929,220



Flight equipment held for sale


10,224


304,362



Prepayments on flight equipment


4,715,608


4,586,848



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net


3,609,944


4,444,520



Other intangibles, net


190,731


208,879



Deferred tax assets


99,399


121,571



Associated companies


780,427


705,087



Other assets


2,518,506


2,348,017



Total Assets


$69,811,154


$74,569,768

















Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities


$1,710,512


$1,958,096



Accrued maintenance liability


2,405,995


2,900,651



Lessee deposit liability


774,357


773,753



Debt


47,350,115


50,204,678



Deferred tax liabilities


1,925,657


2,085,230



Total Liabilities


54,166,636


57,922,408










Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and







 December 31, 2021; 250,347,345 and 250,347,345 ordinary shares issued and 245,879,536 and 245,395,448







 ordinary shares outstanding (including 4,837,932 and 5,822,811 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of







September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


3,024


3,024



Additional paid-in capital


8,566,064


8,522,694



Treasury shares, at cost (4,467,809 and 4,951,897 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2022 and







December 31, 2021, respectively)


(257,786)


(285,901)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


75,379


(79,335)



Accumulated retained earnings


7,181,003


8,410,261



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity


15,567,684


16,570,743



Non-controlling interest


76,834


76,617



Total Equity


15,644,518


16,647,360










Total Liabilities and Equity


$69,811,154


$74,569,768





















AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
























Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,





2022


2021


2022


2021














Revenues and other income











Lease revenue:











Basic lease rents


$1,473,084


$847,650


$4,488,256


$2,607,974



Maintenance rents and other receipts


119,542


110,423


408,235


424,252



Total lease revenue


1,592,626


958,073


4,896,491


3,032,226



Net gain on sale of assets


69,218


37,633


107,703


64,881



Other income


62,181


458,700


180,559


684,717



Total Revenues and other income


1,724,025


1,454,406


5,184,753


3,781,824














Expenses











Depreciation and amortization


580,934


393,366


1,796,092


1,182,086



Net (recoveries) charges related to Ukraine Conflict


(16,137)



2,712,581




Asset impairment


29,249


49,201


43,477


122,587



Interest expense


390,809


287,213


1,171,588


860,917



Loss on debt extinguishment


17


2,894


2,058


8,955



Leasing expenses


161,416


53,519


562,702


157,061



Selling, general and administrative expenses


105,319


68,197


307,666


198,619



Transaction and integration-related expenses


3,565


100,859


30,198


195,534



Total Expenses


1,255,172


955,249


6,626,362


2,725,759














(Loss) gain on investments at fair value


(7,791)


2,156


(20,142)


(307)














Income (loss) before income taxes and income of investments











accounted for under the equity method


461,062


501,313


(1,461,751)


1,055,758














Income tax (expense) benefit


(64,307)


(62,132)


163,956


(142,527)



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method


44,593


1,848


79,024


5,703














Net income (loss)


$441,348


$441,029


($1,218,771)


$918,934














Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(1,392)


(7,108)


(2,277)


(7,237)














Net income (loss) attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.


$439,956


$433,921


($1,221,048)


$911,697














Basic earnings (loss) per share


$1.83


$3.39


($5.08)


$7.12



Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$1.82


$3.35


($5.08)


$7.04














Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


240,849,074


128,131,157


240,291,737


128,087,006



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


242,364,744


129,378,791


240,291,737


129,585,420





















AerCap Holdings N.V.







Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
















Nine months ended September 30,





2022


2021










Net (loss) income


($1,218,771)


$918,934



Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization


1,796,092


1,182,086



Net charges related to Ukraine Conflict


2,922,350




Asset impairment


43,477


122,587



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium


236,723


50,305



Amortization of fair value adjustments on debt


(4,831)


(12,452)



Maintenance rights write-off


252,189


48,480



Maintenance liability release to income


(151,003)


(206,085)



Net gain on sale of assets


(107,703)


(64,881)



Deferred tax (benefit) expense


(159,727)


143,222



Share-based compensation


79,228


63,956



Collections of finance leases


207,810


94,626



Loss on investments at fair value


20,142


307



Loss on debt extinguishment


2,058


8,955



Transaction and integration-related expenses



158,746



Other


(135,480)


22,780



 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







   Trade receivables


36,163


87,855



   Other assets


85,371


(413,811)



   Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities


(283,698)


(246,296)



Net cash provided by operating activities


3,620,390


1,959,314










Purchase of flight equipment


(2,296,808)


(738,090)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets


1,152,224


393,373



Prepayments on flight equipment


(630,047)


(75,930)



Other


67,757




Net cash used in investing activities


(1,706,874)


(420,647)










Issuance of debt


467,996


1,486,567



Repayment of debt


(3,392,836)


(2,678,134)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received


(7,006)


(227,472)



Maintenance payments received


574,856


267,925



Maintenance payments returned


(220,602)


(172,035)



Security deposits received


256,904


155,794



Security deposits returned


(221,901)


(264,674)



Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders and others


(2,060)


(251)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation


(15,838)


(67,453)



Net cash used in financing activities


(2,560,487)


(1,499,733)










Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(646,971)


38,934



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(11,066)


281



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,914,753


1,495,290



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$1,256,716


$1,534,505









