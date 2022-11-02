"One Fund, One Family" -- Eleven Years of Support Together

Semper Fi & America's Fund Kicks Off the Double Down for Veterans Campaign with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation announced that, for the eleventh consecutive year, they have launched the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign. From November 1st through the end of the year, donations to The Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million, by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

Since 2012, Semper Fi & America's Fund has partnered with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support The Fund's core mission of assisting combat wounded, critically ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. These heroes become part of The Fund family—and The Fund becomes part of theirs—for life.

"Recovery from the wounds of war is often the longest battle. Even when physical wounds have healed and the body has adapted, emotional and mental trauma persists," said Bob Parsons, Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and Co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Semper Fi & America's Fund is always there, providing not only financial assistance but connection when service members, veterans and their families need it most."

Parsons issued the Double Down for Veterans challenge via a moving video address during his annual Marine Corps birthday tribute.

The Fund was started in 2003 by military spouses who immediately jumped in at the beginning of the war to provide bedside support to combat-wounded service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, The Fund has provided $290 million in assistance to 29,000 service members, veterans, and military families. The Fund delivers individualized holistic support by highly trained and experienced case managers who establish enduring lifelong relationships with service members and their families.

"Those we serve are such an important part of our family," said Karen Guenther, President, CEO, and Founder of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "We want our service members, veterans, and military families to achieve the highest possible quality of life and independence. This mission would not be possible without the generosity of Bob and Renee Parsons, who continually invest in the lives of our military heroes."

"Family is an essential part of the recovery process, no matter the injury or illness," said Renee Parsons, Co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "The Fund's connection and commitment to a lifetime of support creates the extended family so many of our nation's ill and injured need and deserve. Whether suffering from a devastating physical injury or invisible wounds like PTSD, to many The Fund is nothing short of a lifeline."

Through the generosity of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, with support from PXG, the Double Down for Veterans Campaign has raised $169 million to date. Last year alone, The Fund raised $23.6 million during the Match campaign.

Donations to the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign can be made online from November 1st until December 31st, 2022, by visiting www.TheFund.org/Match , or via check, equities, donor-advised funds, or other donation methods. Keep up to date on the campaign's progress and learn more about those benefiting from the work of The Fund by visiting their website and social media channels.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund:

Semper Fi & America's Fund was started in 2003 by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to wounded and injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Operated today by those same military spouses and now considered one of our nation's most trusted charities, The Fund includes a nationwide staff of patriotic veterans, community members, and volunteers, and their model of creating lifelong relationships between military families and their team is completely unique among veteran nonprofits. Learn more at: https://thefund.org .

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

