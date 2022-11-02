Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2022 results.

Executive Summary

Q3 2022 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue: $537.8 million; (16)% • (7)% FX impact or $(47) million Earnings Per Share (EPS): $(0.51) or $0.47 excluding restructuring and impairment charges

associated with the company's strategic resource reallocation,

compared to $0.97 in Q3 2021 Customers: 1,239,384; (11)% Paid Affiliates: 243,276; (11)% Sales Leaders: 49,824; (22)%

"Our third quarter results were impacted more than anticipated by worsening macro headwinds, including prolonged COVID-related disruptions in Mainland China, slowdown in South Korea, persistent global inflation and excessive foreign currency pressure," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Despite the challenging macro environment, we further strengthened our position as the world's leading beauty device system company by introducing our connected ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO. This introduction, which continues in the fourth quarter, along with the expansion of ageLOC® Meta and Beauty Focus Collagen+ products and further advancement of our social commerce initiatives, helped us deliver constant-currency growth in four of our reporting segments. The growth was led by Southeast Asia/Pacific and our tenth consecutive quarter of growth in our U.S. market. Japan and our Taiwan/Hong Kong segments grew in constant currency, with reported currency declines due to unfavorable foreign currency.

"We remain focused on Nu Vision 2025 for driving long-term growth and shareholder value as we continue executing against the core elements including the introduction of EmpowerMe, our personalized beauty and wellness strategy, expansion of our affiliate-powered social commerce business model, and the enhancement of our digital platform. With more challenging macro conditions expected over the near to mid-term, we are pursuing a more aggressive tactical approach to our previously indicated restructuring to better align capabilities, resources and operational efficiencies. While these decisions are never easy, the moves we are making will place us in a stronger financial position going forward."

Q3 2022 Year-over-year Operating Results

Revenue: $537.8 million compared to $641.2 million • (7)% FX impact or $(47) million Gross Margin: 67.7% or 72.7% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 75.2% • Impacted by geographic footprint, foreign currency and global inflationary pressures • Nu Skin business was 73.0% or 76.7% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 78.6% Selling Expenses: 40.3%, compared to 40.6% • Nu Skin business was 43.5%, compared to 43.5% G&A Expenses: 25.7%, compared to 24.4% Operating Margin: (3.8)% or 6.8% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 10.2% Other Income / (Expense): $(8.7) million or $(5.4) million excluding charges associated with our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech, compared to $2.8 million Income Tax Rate: 12.3% or 24.0% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 27.0% EPS: $(0.51) or $0.47 excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to $0.97

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments: $19.3 million Stock Repurchases: $40.0 million • $185.4 million remaining in authorization

Q4 and Full-year 2022 Outlook

Q4 2022 Revenue: $500 to $550 million; (26) to (18)% • Approximately (8) to (10)% FX impact Q4 2022 EPS: $0.30 to $0.50 or $0.40 to $0.60 non-GAAP 2022 Revenue: $2.20 to $2.25 billion; (18) to (16)% • Approximately (5) to (7)% FX impact 2022 EPS: $1.25 to $1.45 or $2.40 to $2.60 non-GAAP

"Anticipating that the challenging global macro pressures persist, our 2022 revenue guidance is expected to be $2.20 to $2.25 billion, with an approximate 5 to 7 percent foreign currency headwind," said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer. "We anticipate reported EPS of $1.25 to $1.45 or $2.40 to $2.60 excluding charges associated with the second-half restructuring and impairment charges and our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech. For the fourth quarter, we project revenue of $500 to $550 million, assuming a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 8 to 10 percent, with reported earnings per share of $0.30 to $0.50 or $0.40 to $0.60 when excluding an anticipated fourth-quarter restructuring and impairment charge of approximately $7 to $10 million."

Conference Call

The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page through Nov. 16, 2022.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, financial position, strategies, vision, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital and social-commerce tools and initiatives, customers, sales leaders, affiliates, and operational improvements; projections regarding revenue, expenses, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "become," "plan," "potential," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties, including trade policies, associated with operating in Mainland China and other international markets;

uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;

risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally;

the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties or tariffs on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

Earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other income (expense), and income tax rate, each excluding restructuring and impairment charges and/or charges associated with our Grow Tech exit, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and impairment charges and charges associated with our Grow Tech exit are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of restructuring and impairment charges and charges associated with our Grow Tech exit facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share and other income (expense) calculated under GAAP, below.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,





Constant-Currency

2022

2021

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Americas $ 131,591

$ 131,482



—



3 % Mainland China

75,151



134,291



(44) %



(41) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

83,502



79,081



6 %



12 % South Korea

67,237



91,989



(27) %



(15) % Japan

53,276



65,117



(18) %



3 % EMEA

45,099



55,839



(19) %



(6) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

39,587



39,921



(1) %



6 % Nu Skin other

496



1,672



(70) %



(70) % Total Nu Skin

495,939



599,392



(17) %



(9) % Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

41,328



41,635



(1) %



(1) % Rhyz other

538



125



330 %



330 % Total Rhyz Investments

41,866



41,760



—



— Total $ 537,805

$ 641,152



(16) %



(9) %

The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,





Constant-Currency

2022

2021

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Americas $ 379,616

$ 403,755



(6) %



(4) % Mainland China

286,454



438,066



(35) %



(34) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

267,805



246,338



9 %



13 % South Korea

208,678



261,724



(20) %



(11) % Japan

171,019



203,001



(16) %



(1) % EMEA

148,938



215,134



(31) %



(22) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

117,408



114,795



2 %



6 % Nu Skin other

2,434



3,497



(30) %



(30) % Total Nu Skin

1,582,352



1,886,310



(16) %



(11) % Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

119,898



135,760



(12) %



(12) % Rhyz other

1,069



163



556 %



556 % Total Rhyz Investments

120,967



135,923



(11) %



(11) % Total $ 1,703,319

$ 2,022,233



(16) %



(11) %

The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended September 30,



Customers 2022

2021

Change Americas

316,123



324,884

(3) % Mainland China

256,183



355,256

(28) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

153,432



162,047

(5) % South Korea

134,549



156,431

(14) % Japan

121,202



123,453

(2) % EMEA

187,906



210,705

(11) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

69,989



62,491

12 % Total

1,239,384



1,395,267

(11) %



Three Months Ended September 30,



Paid Affiliates 2022

2021

Change Americas

44,745



50,619

(12) % Mainland China

23,088



32,167

(28) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

40,624



43,298

(6) % South Korea

47,852



54,119

(12) % Japan

38,119



38,315

(1) % EMEA

31,409



36,245

(13) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

17,439



18,872

(8) % Total

243,276



273,635

(11) %



Three Months Ended September 30,



Sales Leaders 2022

2021

Change Americas

9,545



11,889

(20) % Mainland China (1)

11,897



19,392

(39) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

7,618



7,623

— South Korea

6,992



8,929

(22) % Japan

6,063



6,007

1 % EMEA

4,777



6,417

(26) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

2,932



3,629

(19) % Total

49,824



63,886

(22) %

(1) The September 30, 2022 number reflects a modified Sales Leader definition, as described in our third quarter Form 10-Q.

"Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.

"Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who had achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 537,805

$ 641,152

$ 1,703,319

$ 2,022,233 Cost of sales

173,500



158,907



483,099



501,448 Gross profit

364,305



482,245



1,220,220



1,520,785























Operating expenses:





















Selling expenses

216,478



260,333



678,603



816,887 General and administrative expenses

137,987



156,528



428,105



490,225 Restructuring and impairment expenses

30,124



—



30,124



— Total operating expenses

384,589



416,861



1,136,832



1,307,112























Operating income (loss)

(20,284)



65,384



83,388



213,673 Other income (expense), net

(8,680)



2,781



(18,773)



351























Income before provision for income taxes

(28,964)



68,165



64,615



214,024 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(3,574)



18,436



17,052



57,527























Net income (loss) $ (25,390)

$ 49,729

$ 47,563

$ 156,497























Net income (loss) per share:





















Basic $ (0.51)

$ 0.99

$ 0.95

$ 3.11 Diluted $ (0.51)

$ 0.97

$ 0.94

$ 3.03























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):





















Basic

50,199



50,098



50,187



50,304 Diluted

50,199



51,260



50,822



51,629

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,136

$ 339,593 Current investments

13,868



15,221 Accounts receivable, net

47,991



41,299 Inventories, net

327,481



399,931 Prepaid expenses and other

94,366



76,906 Total current assets

777,842



872,950











Property and equipment, net

433,367



453,674 Operating lease right-of-use assets

105,103



120,973 Goodwill

206,432



206,432 Other intangible assets, net

68,743



76,991 Other assets

171,685



175,460 Total assets $ 1,763,172

$ 1,906,480











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 41,620

$ 49,993 Accrued expenses

281,418



372,201 Current portion of long-term debt

42,500



107,500 Total current liabilities

365,538



529,694











Operating lease liabilities

78,053



88,759 Long-term debt

382,323



268,781 Other liabilities

95,324



106,474 Total liabilities

921,238



993,708











Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued

91



91 Additional paid-in capital

609,886



601,703 Treasury stock, at cost – 40.9 million and 40.7 million shares

(1,559,967)



(1,526,860) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(109,385)



(73,896) Retained earnings

1,901,309



1,911,734 Total stockholders' equity

841,934



912,772 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,763,172

$ 1,906,480

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Reconciliation of Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Impairment to

GAAP Gross Margin (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Gross Profit $ 364,305

$ 482,245

$ 1,220,220

$ 1,520,785 Impact of restructuring and impairment:













Inventory write-off 26,905

—

26,905

— Adjusted Gross Profit $ 391,210

$ 482,245

$ 1,247,125

$ 1,520,785















Gross margin 67.7 %

75.2 %

71.6 %

75.2 % Gross margin, excluding restructuring and impairment impact 72.7 %

75.2 %

73.2 %

75.2 %















Revenue $ 537,805

$ 641,152

$ 1,703,319

$ 2,022,233























NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Reconciliation of Core Nu Skin Business Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring and

Impairment to GAAP Gross Margin (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,









2022







Gross Profit $ 361,895

Impact of restructuring and impairment:



Inventory write-off 18,549

Adjusted Gross Profit $ 380,444







Gross margin 73.0 %

Gross margin, excluding restructuring and impairment impact 76.7 %







Revenue $ 495,939



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Reconciliation of Operating Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring to GAAP

Operating Margin (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Operating income (loss) $ (20,284)

$ 65,384

$ 83,388

$ 213,673 Impact of restructuring and impairment:













Restructuring and impairment 30,124

—

30,124

— Inventory write-off 26,905

—

26,905

— Adjusted operating income $ 36,745

$ 65,384

$ 140,417

$ 213,673















Operating margin (3.8) %

10.2 %

4.9 %

10.6 % Operating margin, excluding restructuring and impairment impact 6.8 %

10.2 %

8.2 %

10.6 %















Revenue $ 537,805

$ 641,152

$ 1,703,319

$ 2,022,233





















NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense), Net Excluding Charges Associated with our

Q4 2021 Exit from Grow Tech to GAAP Operating Margin (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Other income (expense), net $ (8,680)

$ 2,781

$ (18,773)

$ 351 Impact of charges associated with our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech:













Unrealized investment loss 3,298

—

9,009

— Adjusted Other income (expense), net $ (5,382)

$ 2,781

$ (9,764)

$ 351





































NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate Excluding Impact of Restructuring to GAAP

Effective Tax Rate (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (3,574)

$ 18,436

$ 17,052

$ 57,527 Impact of restructuring on tax provision 11,095

—

11,554

— Provision for income taxes, excluding impact of restructuring $ 7,521

$ 18,436

$ 28,606

$ 57,527















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (28,964)

$ 68,165

$ 64,615

$ 214,024 Impact of restructuring and impairment:













Restructuring and impairment 30,124

—

30,124

— Inventory write-off 26,905

—

26,905

— Impact of charges associated with our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech:













Unrealized investment loss 3,298

—

9,009

— Income before provision for income taxes, excluding restructuring and impairment impact $ 31,363

$ 68,165

$ 130,653

$ 214,024















Effective tax rate 12.3 %

27.0 %

26.4 %

26.9 % Effective tax rate, excluding restructuring and impairment impact 24.0 %

27.0 %

21.9 %

26.9 %

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring and

Impairment to GAAP Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net income (loss) $ (25,390)

$ 49,729

$ 47,563

$ 156,497 Impact of restructuring and impairment:













Restructuring and impairment 30,124

—

30,124

— Inventory write-off 26,905

—

26,905

— Income tax impact (10,469)

—

(10,469)

— Impact of charges associated with our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech:













Unrealized investment loss 3,298

—

9,009

— Income tax impact (626)

—

(1,085)

— Adjusted net income $ 23,842

$ 49,729

$ 102,047

$ 156,497















Diluted earnings per share $ (0.51)

$ 0.97

$ 0.94

$ 3.03 Diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring and impairment impact $ 0.47

$ 0.97

$ 2.01

$ 3.03















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s): 50,199

51,260

50,822

51,629 NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Certain Charges to GAAP Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Low End

High End

Low End

High End















Earnings per share $ 0.30

$ 0.50

$ 1.25

$ 1.45 Impact of charges associated with our second half restructuring and impairment charges:













Restructuring and Impairment 0.18

0.18

0.77

0.77 Inventory write-off —

—

0.53

0.53 Income tax impact (0.07)

(0.07)

(0.29)

(0.29) Impact of charges associated with our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech:













Unrealized investment loss —

—

0.18

0.18 Income tax impact (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.04) Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.40

$ 0.60

$ 2.40

$ 2.60





















