LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel is in the rebound* - despite challenging economic conditions. And MAD Design USA, whose brands include EcoSmart Fire , Blinde Design and HEATSCOPE , has noticed an increase in demand from hospitality venues wanting to spruce up their spaces to maximise bookings.

Luxe travel back on the itinerary as travelers seek 'wow factor'

"All segments of travel are expected to surge due to pent-up demand and consumer savings**. Key reasons include disconnecting from the routine and stresses of home, connecting with new people, cultures and experiences, and enhancing wellbeing. Travelers are also seeking memorable, sustainable experiences," says Stephane Thomas, MAD Design USA Director.

"We've long worked with design experts to create distinctive, practical solutions to make brands stand out. Now we're witnessing even greater demand as operators seek to enhance aesthetics to entice luxury travellers."

The technological advancements that provide convenience of booking with the ability to see accommodations and amenities are also estimated to drive the growth of the luxury travel market, according to a Research Drive report.

"Picture-perfect photos are heavily influencing the way consumers research and undertake travel. That's why it's vital for hotels, bars and restaurants to curate more and more instagrammable experiences," says Stephane. "Our portfolio of brands provides easy-to-install solutions to help achieve this."

EcoSmart Fire

EcoSmart's striking eco-friendly open fires have been used to elevate the look and feel of hotel lobbies, restaurants and bars globally. "Whether you're creating a custom fire feature, renovating an existing hearth, or want a customized solution, we have a fireplace to suit. Our multi-fuel options – ethanol, natural gas and propane gas – offer the freedom to choose the system that's right for your project," adds Stephane.

BLINDE Design

BLINDE's suite of furniture and accessories enables easy upgrades to create comfortable, memorable indoor and outdoor environments. All furnishings are crafted from strong, durable materials including FLUID™ Concrete, Sunbrella® fabrics, high-density quick-dry foam and quality teak wood. "From modular sofas and chairs, coffee tables, planters to bar carts, we have all the pieces you need to create a stylish experience for guests," says Stephane.

HEATSCOPE

German-made HEATSCOPE radiant heaters are perfect for blending seamlessly into any lobby, patio or courtyard. Sleek, energy efficient and low-profile, they're easily installed and provide the latest in advanced infrared technology, which spreads warmth evenly over people and surfaces.

