loanDepot and National HomeCorp launch NHC Mortgage

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, today announced the formation of NHC Mortgage, a new joint venture with National HomeCorp, a Georgia-based homebuilder specializing in affordable single-family homes co-founded by industry veteran Wade Jurney. NHC Mortgage is the latest in a series of joint ventures for loanDepot that expand the company's reach in the important purchase mortgage market.

Beginning today, NHC Mortgage will offer full-service, residential mortgage solutions and personalized service in Florida, Iowa and North Carolina, with plans to add Kentucky, Arizona, Virginia, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina in 2023.

"Affordability is one of the key housing issues of our time and loanDepot's strategic focus on increasing and sustaining homeownership in underserved communities is a natural complement to National HomeCorp's commitment to affordable housing," said Dan Peña, loanDepot executive vice president of national joint ventures. "This new joint venture enables us to bring the American dream of homeownership to even more individuals and families across the country while providing National HomeCorp's customers with the best-in-class customer service loanDepot is known for every step of the way."

With decades of experience, National HomeCorp's team of industry-leading professionals has a shared drive for building affordable homes throughout the nation. The company aims to change the narrative of the housing market to focus on affordable and dependable housing for everyone with a streamlined buying process that takes the stress of home buying out of the equation.

"National HomeCorp is committed to building affordable and dependable homes in incredible communities across the United States, while providing our customers with an exceptional, full-service homebuying experience," said Wade Jurney, CEO and co-founder of National HomeCorp. "loanDepot's industry-leading expertise, technology and infrastructure will allow us to quickly scale and streamline the homebuying process to ensure a terrific experience as our customers embark on their homebuying and building journey."

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

