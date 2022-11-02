HITEC Recognizes Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Head of Latam Solution Architecture and Customer Success, AWS as Member of the Year

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) will recognizes Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Head of Latam Solution Architecture and Customer Success at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the 2022 HITEC Member of the Year.

Since 2011, Gutierrez has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the HITEC community. Gutierrez served as Chair of the HITEC Advisory Board (2011 - 2014) and as a member of the Board of Directors (2015 – 2022). Gutierrez has chaired the Awards and Nominating and Governance committees. Gutierrez has been recognized as a HITEC 100 awardee 7 times and HITEC 50 awardee twice and was inducted in to the HITEC Hall of Fame in 2020.

"JC has been an integral part of HITEC's growth for the past decade. He has been instrumental in growing our impact and in building our programming, including HITEC 50 and HITEC 100," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "But perhaps more importantly, JC embodies our values of service and excellence everyday in his personal and professional life."

Gutierrez's leadership, passion and commitment for HITEC and the community it serves has been unwavering, guiding the organization through various phases of its growth with his strategic acumen and institutional knowledge, with laser focus on aligning with the organization's core values. An exemplary champion of the HITEC and its members, Gutierrez has shared thought leadership and insight across HITEC's many events and has prioritized mentorship of fellow HITEC executives for the past several years.

"I have had the privilege of knowing and partnering with Juan Carlos for 15 years on our joint HITEC mission," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Board Chair. "Not only in 2022, but every year, he gives his time and wisdom selflessly to ensure that HITEC represents the mantra of #pushuppullup and if that you can be what you can see! I am so proud to have been on this journey with him to date and look forward to what he will inspire ahead."

"I am very grateful for this recognition," said Gutierrez. "HITEC has been my extended family for 16 years, and has been also an organization were I have been able to grow professionally and personally. Being able to serve on the board, mentor, connect, and help our community from the classroom to the boardroom has been a great blessing."

HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Ceremony, November 2, 2022.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

