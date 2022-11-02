HITEC and Illinois Tech Working to Empower the Next Generation of Hispanic Tech Leaders

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) and Illinois Institute of Technology collaborate on pathways to accelerate representation in technology

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Technology Executive Council and Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) are working to accelerate the representation of Hispanic leaders in the technology field by highlighting educational opportunities and scholarships that sit at the nexus of technology and business.

(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic IT Executive Council) (PRNewswire)

HITEC's Foundation Scholars and HITEC corporate Emerging Executive Program Graduates who are ready to pursue a Master of Business Administration or Master of Science degree from the STEM-focused Illinois Tech Stuart School of Business in the fall of 2023 will be considered for prestigious scholarships from a combined pool of up to $2 million, alongside prospective Stuart School of Business students. Stuart School of Business programs offer flexible, fully online, hybrid and in-person modalities for learners.

This initiative aligns at the intersection of Illinois Tech's and HITEC's missions to empower students and emerging leaders in technology by developing a path to achieve their ambitions through access to education, lifelong learning opportunities, scholarships, and mentorships.

HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

"We are committed to creating new programs that support the growth of Hispanic tech talent. I am excited about our collaboration with Illinois Tech to fuel the representation of Hispanic technology leaders in corporate America and beyond," stated HITEC's Chairman, Guillermo Diaz Jr. "Our mission is to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders."

Central to Illinois Tech's future is a new path to excellence driven by four principles: first, strengthening the university's role as an engine of opportunity and national leadership in economic mobility; second, pursuing growth through reimagining education to serve learners at all stages of life; third, fueling future innovation by empowering students; and fourth, exemplifying purpose-driven citizenship in service of Chicago, and the world.

"Illinois Tech is recognized as a national leader in students' return on investment from education – in terms of elevating its graduates' early-career, mid-career and lifelong earnings through experiential learning and by promoting career success; the Stuart School of Business offers students a unique access point to STEM education, bridging business and technology as the ultimate combination for a career edge," said Liad Wagman, John and Mae Calamos Dean of the Stuart School of Business.

"We welcome HITEC to Illinois Tech and look forward to furthering our collective mission by enabling access to the education, skills, and community needed to drive scientific and technological advancement to succeed in the digital age on a global scale," said Illinois Tech President, Raj Echambadi.

The HITEC Foundation's vision is to be a transformative leader, connecting rising Hispanics to the increasingly important digital skills of the new economy.

"During my journey as an Illinois Tech student, I received an academic scholarship for my Master's degree, which paved the way for me to join the tech industry," said Patricia Rios, HITEC Foundation Board Member. "I am passionate about paying it forward to support our Hispanic youth and students from underserved communities to achieve their dreams. Illinois Tech's collaboration with HITEC to increase access to innovative education will create a lasting impact for generations to come."

Applications are open December 14, 2022. Please contact Kelley Francis for more information at kelley@hitecglobal.org

HITEC

HITEC is a global executive leadership organization comprised of senior technology and business executives. HITEC works to empower Hispanic technology professionals to accelerate leadership capacity through access to a network of business leaders and decision-makers at the highest levels of the globally economy.

Illinois Institute of Technology

Based in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was born to liberate the collective power of difference to advance technology and progress for all. It is the only tech-focused university in the city, and it stands at the crossroads of exploration and invention, advancing the future of Chicago and the world. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in business , engineering , computing , architecture , design , science and human sciences , and law . Illinois Tech students are guaranteed opportunities to pursue hands-on experiences, personalized mentorship, and job readiness through the university's one-of-a-kind Elevate program . Its faculty and alumni built the Chicago skyline. And every day in the living lab of the city, Illinois Tech fuels breakthroughs that change lives. Visit iit.edu .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HITEC