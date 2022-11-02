FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its third quarter ended October 29, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, November 18, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at footlocker-inc.com before the start of the conference call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: dpregister.com. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call has started. Participants without internet access, or who are unable to pre-register, may dial-in by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to download any necessary software. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 3878666 through December 2, 2022. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast for approximately 90 days on the same Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

