ECP Appoints Kristine Rea as Chief Talent Officer

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP, a leading energy transition-focused investor with a nearly two-decades-long track record of successful investments in the electricity, clean energy, renewable and sustainable solutions sectors, today announced that Kristine Rea has joined the firm as Chief Talent Officer. In this role, she will lead talent and leadership development internally at ECP, while also supporting the leading executive teams ECP partners with across its portfolio.

In the newly created role, Ms. Rea will be responsible for all aspects of talent management, from recruiting and onboarding to professional development, rewards, diversity and inclusion, culture and engagement. In addition to overseeing talent development initiatives for ECP, Ms. Rea will provide support to portfolio company executive teams on establishing and executing successful talent and human capital strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Kristine to the ECP team," said Doug Kimmelman, Senior Partner and Founder at ECP. "Our people and the teams we partner with are the driving forces behind ECP's long-term success. We look forward to leveraging Kristine's expertise to strengthen our talent development efforts, grow our exceptional team and foster an inclusive culture that promotes personal and professional growth for all employees that will better position ECP and further unlock sustainable value across our portfolio."

Ms. Rea brings over two decades of experience specializing in leadership development, leveraging her background in clinical psychology and private practice with executives. Prior to joining ECP, Ms. Rea worked at YSC, part of Accenture, in the private equity leadership strategy practice both in Hong Kong and in New York City. At YSC, Ms. Rea led talent and leadership development for numerous global large-cap and mid-cap private equity firms at both the general partner and portfolio level. Previously, Ms. Rea was Head of Human Capital for a mid-market buyout firm in Hong Kong, leading internal and portfolio talent and leadership development. Earlier in her career she built and ran a private practice, providing executive coaching, team coaching and psychotherapy for leaders and executives for nearly 15 years. She received a B.A. in General Studies and an M.A. in Counselling from Providence College.

"ECP stood out to me for its culture of collaboration, respect and trust," said Ms. Rea. "I couldn't be more excited to join this passionate and talented team, and look forward to building on our already strong foundation with the goal of driving greater levels of growth, performance and connectivity across our firm and portfolio companies."

About ECP

ECP, founded in 2005, is a leading investor across energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets, including power generation, renewables and storage solutions, environmental infrastructure and efficiency & reliability assets facilitating the energy transition. The ECP team, comprised of 68 people with 550 years of collective industry experience, deep expertise and extensive relationships, has consummated more than 60 transactions over the last 10 years, representing more than $45 billion of enterprise value. For more information, visit www.ecpgp.com.

