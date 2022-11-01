Rodan + Fields Enters Haircare Category With a Scalp-First Approach

Dermatology-Inspired R+F Haircare Provides a New Opportunity for the Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, a leading skincare brand and direct seller founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, announces milestone launch with category expansion into haircare. Developed with Rodan + Fields' 30+ years of expertise and a deep understanding of dermatology-based skincare, the collection takes a scalp-first approach to deliver deeply transformative, clinically tested results instantly and over time. The introduction to the hair category represents a significant opportunity for Rodan + Fields and its Independent Consultants to empower entrepreneurs and provide visible results to Customers.

"We are excited to be able to apply our dermatological expertise to a new category – haircare – to help meet more Customer needs with innovation that provides real, visible results" said Dr. Katie Rodan, co-founder of Rodan + Fields. "We believe we have an opportunity to change more lives and help people live confidently with game-changing innovation and a powerful entrepreneurial offering," added Dr. Kathy Fields, co-founder of Rodan + Fields.

Healthy hair needs a healthy scalp and care that goes beyond the surface. The R+F Haircare collection takes a scalp-first approach, delivering the right ingredients, in the right formulations, in the right order to truly get to the root cause and give your scalp the energy it needs to support healthier-looking, stronger, beautiful hair from root to tip instantly and over time. Each thoughtfully blended formula contains high-quality, clinically tested skincare and haircare ingredients blended in just the right way and applied in exactly the right order to nourish roots, repair damage, protect color and help support long-term healthy hair. Featuring Rodan + Fields proprietary RF TriEnergy Complex, the products are designed to energize, strengthen, and protect hair while skincare ingredients like Amino Acids and Silk Peptides protect color, repair damage and nourish roots. R+F Haircare is launching with eight products including two Regimens, Smooth+ and Volume+ and two styling treatments.

"We are energized by the launch of R+F Haircare and the meaningful opportunity it represents for our business," shared Dimitri Haloulos, Chief Executive Officer + President, Rodan + Fields. "Building on the vision of our founders, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, we are thrilled to partner with our Consultant community to create our next chapter of growth and importantly to change more lives."

In developing the collection, R+F collaborated with haircare experts including professional hairstylist, Bridget Brager. Bridget shares the R+F vision to help people feel more confident and has been working with R+F's team of experts the past two years on everything from Research & Development team in Berkeley, California on the concept and formulas and sharing her expertise on the line from scent to packaging. Most recently, Bridget served as Creative Director on campaign shoots and with the launch of R+F Haircare, she will serve as an educator to the R+F community.

"I am proud to partner with Rodan + Fields. I have long admired Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields and the incredible business they have built to give all people access to products that deliver real results that work and provides beauty enthusiasts, like me, an entrepreneurial opportunity," shared Bridget Brager, Rodan + Fields hairstylist partner.

All products will be available starting November 1 through Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. Rodan + Fields is the #1 Dermatologist Founded Premium Skincare Brand in North America in 2021* and the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen Brand in the U.S. for 4 consecutive years, (2018 – 2021)**. Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

About Bridget Brager

Bridget Brager is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist. She got her start in New York City and built a career styling hair for fashion week shows, editorial shoots, high-profile red-carpet events, and advertising campaigns. In 2011, Bridget relocated to Los Angeles where she has continued to excel in the celebrity world working on Hollywood's leading ladies. Her work has been featured in publications and on major ad campaigns. In 2020 Bridget began working with Rodan + Fields on the formulation of their new haircare line. A longtime fan of the brand, she spent two years working with the team to perfect the offerings on this new category for the direct seller -- from key ingredients, packaging, and content, she has been a creative force at every step in the process of launching this science-backed haircare line. Bridget serves as the Rodan + Fields hairstylist partner and as a key advisor on everything from educating the R+F Consultant community, representing the brand in the press to using the Rodan + Fields Haircare line to give her celebrity clients the very best hair for everything from red carpets, photoshoots, and everyday life.

