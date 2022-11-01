NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. RELEASES INAUGURAL TCFD REPORT

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company" or "NYCB") announced it has released its inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

In its TCFD Report, NYCB seeks to raise awareness of how it considers climate-related risks and opportunities across its operations. The report summarizes the progress we have made, and future enhancements, towards our goal of appropriately incorporating climate risk identification and management into our overall business strategy.

Key highlights discussed in NYCB's 2022 TCFD report include:

the governance structure for oversight over environmental and climate risk at NYCB;

the enhancement of our risk management approach by building capabilities to identify, assess, and manage climate-related risks and opportunities;

the engagement of a third-party vendor to calculate Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; and

discussion on the evaluation of the potential impact of New York City's Local Law 97 on our loan portfolio and borrowers.

As the sustainability landscape evolves with new information and greater standardization, NYCB will continue to refine and expand its disclosures to provide relevant information to all stakeholders.

For a full copy of the TCFD report, please visit https://ir.mynycb.com/corporate-governance/esg/default.aspx.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, N.Y., New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At September 30, 2022, the Company reported assets of $63.0 billion, loans of $49.0 billion, deposits of $41.7 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

