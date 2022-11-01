Free Entrees for Veterans at All 12 Bombshells in Texas on Nov. 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.

There are eight Bombshells in Houston, two in Dallas, and one each in Austin and San Antonio. Hours are 11AM to 2AM daily for lunch, dinner, and late night. Bombshells is expanding with more company-owned locations in Texas. Franchisees are also developing a Huntsville, AL, location and a second location in San Antonio.

Bombshells plans to support its appreciation for veterans with a social media campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Since we opened in 2013, Bombshells has always recognized the service of those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "We are honored to do so."

To qualify for the free offer and discount, veterans and active servicemembers of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214). The free offer and discount are not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out. All other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on all items.

Families and veterans are encouraged to bring a photo of a servicemember they wish to honor (ideally 8x10) in uniform. Bombshells plans to frame and hang them on a "Wall of Honor" in each restaurant.

About Bombshells: Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner, and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

