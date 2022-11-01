CybelAngel launches Xtended External Attack Surface Management (EASMX)

Enhanced Asset Discovery and Monitoring capabilities integrate with the leading Digital Risk Protection solution to create the most comprehensive external protection platform available

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CybelAngel, a global leader in cybersecurity technology focused on protecting the external attack surface, has announced the release of Xtended External Attack Surface Management (EASMX) - the most comprehensive solution available for protecting organizations from cyber-attack via an external threat vector.

CybelAngel EASMX provides an extensive and continuous 'outside-in' search of an organization's internet-facing attack surface to discover exposed and unknown assets, produces a living map of online infrastructure, and uncovers hidden vulnerabilities and threats. CybelAngel analysts then contextualize the most critical findings based upon business severity and perceived risk. This unique combination of machine and human intelligence leads to the highest signal-to-noise ratio on the market, leaving IT and security teams free to focus on core business operations.

"With cloud services, online interactions and e-commerce increasing, the magnitude of a company's exposures has followed suit. Exposed and unknown digital assets, such as shadow IT, cloud service misconfigurations, and exposed credentials, whether the result of an unwitting employee or a threat actor can cause similar harm," says Erwan Keraudy, Co-Founder and CEO of CybelAngel. "We are proud to continue the expansion of our solutions as part of our continued pursuit to protect our customers from dynamic and growing threats."

EASMX reduces the risk of external attack by discovering exposed assets and threats before attackers do, wherever they reside, from the cloud to supply chain and third-party exposures to dark web mentions.

EASMX enables organizations to:

Improve external security posture.

Gain visibility and control of unknown assets and shadow IT.

Detect exposures, vulnerable services, and compromised credentials.

Uncover dark web mentions, lookalike domains, and data leaks.

Remediate rapidly with contextualized reporting, scoring and prioritization.

Stevan Keraudy, Co-Founder and CTO at CybelAngel, said: "As interactions between employees, businesses, and customers expand to web-based services, applications and online forums, organizations' external digital landscapes have seen explosive expansion, now surpassing their internal digital footprint by orders of magnitude. We are excited to bring to market a comprehensive solution that has, at its foundation, the powerful ability to massively and continuously scan the internet to discover unknown exposures and vulnerabilities that other solutions can't secure."

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is a global leader in cybersecurity technology focused on External Attack Surface Protection and Management. As an early pioneer in 'outside-in' search technology, approaching cybersecurity just as an attacker would carry out infiltration, CybelAngel has developed the industry's most extensive defense for external attack vectors, where the majority of cyber-attacks are initiated. Combining expanded discovery and analysis, CybelAngel finds unknown assets and exposures to pre-emptively diffuse attack vectors that cyber criminals use to breach systems and wreak havoc.

CybelAngel proudly protects some of the largest global enterprises representing various sectors including the Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail, and Financial Services. CybelAngel's Xtended External Attack Surface Management (EASMX) is the only solution comprehensive enough to protect an enterprise's entire external attack surface, whether first- or third-party.

