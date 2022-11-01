Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of M&T Insurance Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Buffalo, New York-based M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. (MTIA), an indirect subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
In connection with the transaction, Gallagher becomes the preferred insurance broking partner of M&T Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

