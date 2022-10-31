Invesco Closed-End Funds Pay Dividends

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of each of Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") today announces the payment of the following dividends:

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

EX-DATE 10/14/22 RECORD DATE

10/17/22 REINVEST DATE

10/31/22 PAYABLE DATE

10/31/22 Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company Ticker Dividend Amount

Per Share

(monthly) Change From

Prior Distribution Invesco High Income Trust II VLT $0.09641 - Invesco Senior Income Trust VVR $0.0320 +0.0060

Effective August 1, 2018, the Board of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the "VLT Plan") for the Fund, whereby the Fund increased its monthly dividend to common shareholders to a stated fixed monthly distribution amount based on a distribution rate of 8.5 percent of the closing market price per share as of August 1, 2018, the date the VLT Plan became effective. The VVR Plan and the VLT Plan are collectively referred to herein as the "Plans."

The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) (the "Fund") approved an increase in the monthly distribution amount payable to common shareholders pursuant to the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan"). Effective October 1, 2022, the Fund will pay its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.032 per share, an increase from a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.026 per share.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the sources indicated. You should not draw any conclusions about the Funds' investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Plans. All amounts are expressed per common share. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution is estimated to be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in a Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Funds' investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

Fund October 2022 Net Investment

Income Net Realized Capital

Gains Estimated Return of

Principal (or Other

Capital Source) Total

Current

Distribution

(common

share) Per

Share

Amount % of

Current

Distribution Per Share

Amount % of

Current

Distribution Per

Share

Amount % of

Current

Distribution Invesco High Income Trust II $0.0543 56.33 % $0.0000 0.00 % $0.0421 43.67 % $0.0964 Invesco Senior Income Trust $0.0320 100.00 % $0.0000 0.00 % $0.0000 0.00 % $0.0320















Fund CUMULATIVE FISCAL YEAR-TO-DATE (YTD) September 30, 2022* Net Investment

Income Net Realized Capital

Gains Return of Principal (or

Other Capital Source) Total FYTD

Distribution

(common

share) Per

Share

Amount % of 2022

Distribution Per Share

Amount % of 2022

Distribution Per

Share

Amount % of 2022

Distribution Invesco High Income Trust II $0.6366 94.34 % $0.0000 0.00 % $0.0382 5.66 % $0.6748 Invesco Senior Income Trust $0.2240 100.00 % $0.0000 0.00 % $0.0000 0.00 % $0.2240

* Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes. Each Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

The monthly distributions are based on estimates and terms of each Fund's Plan. Monthly distribution amounts may vary from these estimates based on a multitude of factors. Changes in portfolio and market conditions may cause deviations from estimates. These estimates should not be taken as indication of a Fund's earnings and performance. The actual amounts and its sources may be subject to additional adjustments and will be reported after year end.

Each Fund's Performance and Distribution Rate Information disclosed in the table below is based on the Fund's net asset value per share (NAV). Shareholders should take note of the relationship between the Fiscal Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return with the Fund's Cumulative Distribution Rate and the Average Annual Total Return with the Fund's Current Annualized Distribution Rate. Each Fund's NAV is calculated as the total market value of all the securities and other assets held by the Fund minus the total liabilities, divided by the total number of shares outstanding. NAV performance may be indicative of a Fund's investment performance. The value of a shareholder's investment in each Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market.

Funds' Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund Fiscal Year-to-date March 1, 2022 to

September 30, 2022 Five year period ending

September 30, 2022 FYTD

Cumulative

Total Return 1 Cumulative

Distribution

Rate 2 Current

Annualized

Distribution

Rate 3 Average Annual Total

Return 4 Invesco High Income Trust II -14.79 % 6.05 % 10.37 % 0.67 % Invesco Senior Income Trust -4.18 % 4.21 % 8.02 % 3.85 %

1 Fiscal year-to-date Cumulative Total Return assumes reinvestment of distributions. This is calculated as the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over the fiscal year-to-date time period including distributions paid and reinvested.

2 Cumulative Distribution Rate for the Fund's current fiscal period (March 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) is calculated as the dollar value of distributions in the fiscal year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2022.

3 The Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2022.

4 Average Annual Total Return represents the compound average of the annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ending September 30, 2022. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year including distributions paid and reinvested.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a 19(a) Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income.

The Plans will be subject to periodic review by each Fund's Board, and a Fund's Board may terminate or amend the terms of its Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a Fund's Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of such Fund's common shares.

The amount of dividends paid by each Fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Funds.

For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2022.

For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd. It is an indirect, wholly owned, subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK l MAY LOSE VALUE l NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio 212-278-9205 Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.