Sinology camp for young scholars held in Zhejiang

A Sinology camp for young scholars from various countries kicked off in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Oct. 23. The study camp aims to promote traditional Chinese culture and people-to-people exchange, and to introduce a culturally rich and economically prosperous Zhejiang to the world.

In the eight-day program, 15 young Sinologists from 18 countries and 15 international students of Sinology-related majors at Chinese universities are visiting Shaoxing and Quzhou, two cities with long history and rich culture in Zhejiang.

Their destinations include scenery spots, cultural sites, enterprises, as well as urban and rural communities to get a first-hand knowledge of China's culture, history, as well as its modernization drive.

During their time in Quzhou, they visited the Quzhou Confucius Ancestral Temple and the Chinese Confucianism Museum, experienced the city's intangible cultural heritages, including how to make white porcelain, and learned about the Go culture at the International Weiqi Cultural Exchange Center. They also toured traditional ancient villages including Dachen village and the Nianbadu ancient town.

The visitors also participated in a number of lectures, themed discussions, and seminars during their tour.

Zhejiang province was chosen as the destination for this year's Sinology camp because it has rich culture and history and is a major demonstration zone for China's high-quality development and common prosperity, said Jia Deyong, secretary general of the International Confucian Association, at the launch event of the camp.

Jia said he hopes the participants can understand a true and fascinating China by visiting Zhejiang.

The camp was co-organized by the International Confucian Association, the Quzhou municipal government, the Shaoxing municipal government, and Beijing Language and Culture University.

