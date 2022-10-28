SHINESTY SIGNS GROUNDBREAKING NIL DEAL, MINTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S FIRST PROFESSIONAL UNDERWEAR SUPERMODEL

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irreverent clothing brand Shinesty announced that they've signed an NIL deal with University of Colorado Boulder's offensive lineman, Tommy Brown. This makes Brown the first professional underwear supermodel in college football history. Yes, that's a bold statement, but you'll see why.

Tommy Brown in Shinesty's latest campaign. (PRNewswire)

"When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid." - Tommy Brown

At 6'7" & 330 lbs, the recent Alabama transfer and national champion, Brown, is roughly 230 lbs bigger than most supermodels. Most people couldn't fathom a right tackle becoming a supermodel. But Brown isn't your average model. And Shinesty isn't your average underwear company.

"When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid," Brown said. "As a college football player, I'm already used to millions of people seeing me in pants that leave nothing to the imagination. Might as well make some money while I'm at it."

Brown said partnering with Shinesty is really a dream come true. "Well, it wasn't really MY dream, but I'm sure someone dreamt of modeling underwear for a company, and now their dream has come true for me."

Shinesty signed Brown for an undisclosed amount of cash and called it "a big heapin' pile," but provided no further details.

"Why pick an offensive lineman instead of a flashier position like a QB or wide receiver?" said Shinesty's Creative Director Ben Lauderdale. "Simple. On the field, Tommy protects the quarterback from sacks. Off the field, Tommy protects his own sack with Shinesty's Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear."

Shinesty is home to Ball Hammock Pouch® Underwear, men's underwear that feature a proprietary supportive pouch to keep his balls safe and comfortable. They have sizing going up to 5XL.

Tommy will appear in Shinesty's new high fashion campaign recreating some of the industry's most iconic print and video advertisements to date. He described the campaign as a Calvin Klein ad, but with a better looking dude wearing underwear that's actually comfortable.

The campaign will be dispersed through digital and social media.

About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty's mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear, crazy party clothing, and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 80 people and was recently named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies of 2022 list.

CONTACT: Molly Steiner, molly@shinesty.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shinesty