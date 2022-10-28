Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,689,950, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $7,701,632 or $1.05 per diluted share compared to net income of $7,984,873 or $1.09 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our team continues to pivot in the face of changing market conditions to innovate our products and help our clients grow and succeed. These efforts translated into a pre-tax, pre-provision net income1 increase of 18.28% to $3.83 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter. We were able to grow our assets at an annualized rate of 30.46% in the quarter and, more importantly, enjoyed annualized organic loan growth of 22.33% in the third quarter. We were also able to achieve strong annualized deposit growth of 43.01% in the quarter by attracting new clients to our high tech and high touch operating platform and offering competitive interest rates. While we experienced a 47 basis points increase in cost of funds when compared to the linked quarter to 92 basis points, our net margin remains strong at 3.71%, increasing 28 basis points compared to prior year. Total revenue2 was down by $223,021 or 2.32% compared to the prior year, as mortgage banking activity has been negatively impacted by higher rates. To achieve these results, we also used strong expense control to drive down our efficiency ratio4 to 59.19% for the third quarter compared to 65.10% for the prior quarter. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet given the more challenging economic environment with allowance for loan losses at 1.13% (excluding PPP loans) and Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 13.62%."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

Net income for the third quarter was $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to 1.01% for the linked quarter and 1.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to 11.44% for the linked quarter and 14.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Total assets were $964.28 million as of September 30, 2022 , an increase of $87.61 million or 9.99% from total assets as of December 31, 2021 .

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.02 million or 5.63% during the quarter.

PPP loan balances decreased by $2.56 million during the third quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $3.66 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity.

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) increased by $28.38 million during the third quarter.

Available for sale investment securities increased by $11.17 million during the third quarter.

Total deposits increased by $82.02 million or by 10.84% in the third quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.48 million from the linked quarter to $204.73 million and represented 24.41% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022 .

The net interest margin 3 increased in the third quarter to 3.71%, higher by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 28 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin 3 would have been 3.68%. The increase in the net interest margin 3 across linked quarters was primarily due to higher yields on investment securities and loans offset by a rising cost of funds.

The cost of funds was 0.92% for the third quarter, higher by 47 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 55 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. This was driven largely by rising rates on interest checking deposits and money market accounts.

Non-interest income decreased by 31.44% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 56.41% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior calendar quarter and same period in 2021 was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity as well as a reduction in SBA gain on sale revenue. During the current quarter, the Bank was granted the designation as a Preferred Lender by the SBA. This designation gives the Bank more authority to process, close, service, and liquidate SBA-guaranteed loans. As a Preferred Lender, the Bank is authorized to make SBA-guaranteed loans without prior SBA review of eligibility or creditworthiness allowing for a more seamless and timely loan process.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 8.03% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense from the prior calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs.

The Efficiency Ratio 4 was 59.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to 65.10% for the linked quarter and 59.57% for the same period in 2021.

Non-accrual loans were unchanged in the third quarter from the prior period, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.90% as of September 30, 2022 , compared to 0.10% as of September 30, 2021 .

As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $382,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.11% in the linked quarter (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans);

The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.59%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.62%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.62% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.55%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $8.24 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.25% compared to the linked quarter, and 17.83% higher than the same period in 2021. The net interest margin3 in the third quarter of 2022 was 3.71%, higher by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 28 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the third quarter was $123,150 (from $2.10 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $149,105 (from $3.15 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the PPP loans, the net interest margin3 in the third quarter would have been 3.68%.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin3 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 50 basis points to 4.58% compared to 4.08% in the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on investment securities and loans.

Loan yields increased by 47 basis points to 5.14% from 4.67% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 51 basis points to 3.29% from 2.78% in the linked quarter. Rising rates on floating rate securities contributed to the increase in investment yields.

Cost of funds increased by 47 basis points to 0.92%, from 0.45% in the linked quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts. Borrowing costs increased 10 basis points due to maturing borrowing repricing at higher rates as well as fewer low-cost advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility. Advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility are retired as the associated PPP loans are forgiven or paid off.

Excluding PPP loans would have decreased the net interest margin3 by 6 basis points.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin3 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior calendar quarter:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 81 basis points to 4.58% compared to 3.77% in the prior calendar quarter, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.

Loan yields increased by 59 basis points to 5.14% from 4.55% in the calendar quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 106 basis points to 3.29% from 2.23% in the prior calendar quarter.

Cost of funds increased by 55 basis points to 0.92%, from 0.37% in the calendar quarter, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.

Excluding the impact of PPP loans from the same quarter previous year, the net interest margin3 increased by 45 basis points.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.14 million for the third quarter, a decreased of 31.44% when compared to the linked quarter and a decreased of 56.41% when compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity, as well as lower revenue from SBA loan sales. Secondary market premiums for SBA loans decreased during the third quarter, and the Company held more closed SBA loans on its balance sheet instead of selling them into the secondary market.

Total Revenue2

Total Revenue2, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 1.15% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher interest income on investment securities and loans offset by rising costs of deposits and reduced activity in current period gain-on-sale income. Total Revenue2 was lower by 2.32% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower non-interest income in the prior calendar quarter.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 8.03% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expenses in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to lower compensation costs, a decrease in legal fees and lower mortgage settlements costs.

The Efficiency Ratio4 was 59.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 65.10% for the prior quarter and 59.57% for the same period in 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $8,677,688 or 1.31% of loans held-for-investment as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8,712,326 or 1.38% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,677,688 or 0.90% of total assets as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8,712,326 or 0.97% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the third quarter, it was determined that a $382,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $375,000 in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.12% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.13% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of September 30, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.11% as of June 30, 2022 (or 1.13% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets as of September 30, 2022, were $964.28 million compared to $895.52 million as of June 30, 2022. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank increased by $28.38 million

Available for sale investment balances increased by $11.12 million

PPP loan balances decreased by $2.56 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA

Other loans held-for investment grew by $35.02 million

Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $3.66 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022, were $891.79 million compared to total liabilities of $820.05 million as of June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $838.60 million compared to total deposits of $756.58 million as of June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.48 million during the quarter and comprised 24.41% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 28.58% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $23.11 million, savings deposits decreased by $696.23 thousand and time deposits increased by $71.08 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $10.14 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $2.31 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022, was $72.49 million compared to $75.47 million as of June 30, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.45 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $58.82 million as of June 30, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $5.30 million on net unrealized losses during the third quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $31.25 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $28.56 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,281,606 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 7,319,006 shares as of June 30, 2022. The tangible book value5 of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2022, was $9.96 per share compared to $10.31 per share as of June 30, 2022, and $11.14 per share as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory mini mum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, were as follows:





September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022









Total Capital Ratio

14.55 %

14.77 %









Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.62 %

13.84 %









Common Equity

















Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.62 %

13.84 %









Leverage Ratio

11.59 %

11.95 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Mamaroneck, NY. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

jthomas@freedom.bank: Email

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)





Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Dec 31,





2022



2022



2021

ASSETS























Cash and Due from Banks

$ 1,959,084



$ 3,923,888



$ 2,536,450

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks



51,668,557





23,290,289





31,696,891

Securities Available-for-Sale



181,558,490





170,386,775





171,532,394

Securities Held-to-Maturity



17,586,727





17,952,914





18,012,874

Restricted Stock Investments



3,389,200





3,422,700





3,321,250

Loans Held for Sale



3,107,940





6,770,732





13,297,125

PPP Loans Held for Investment



6,824,897





9,386,915





32,355,451

Other Loans Held for Investment



657,263,342





622,247,733





570,013,870

Allowance for Loan Losses



(7,407,120)





(7,025,120)





(6,486,120)

Net Loans



656,681,119





624,609,528





595,883,201

Bank Premises and Equipment, net



1,018,840





1,060,288





1,139,204

Accrued Interest Receivable



2,822,515





2,659,581





2,466,712

Deferred Tax Asset



1,842,093





1,669,731





1,631,115

Bank-Owned Life Insurance



26,090,001





24,914,186





24,579,879

Right of Use Asset, net



1,980,602





2,223,461





2,704,888

Other Assets



14,573,695





12,638,343





7,870,617

Total Assets

$ 964,278,863



$ 895,522,416



$ 876,672,600

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Liabilities























Deposits























Demand Deposits























Non-interest Bearing

$ 204,729,741



$ 216,207,976



$ 222,167,095

Interest Bearing



358,864,222





335,752,409





300,361,979

Savings Deposits



6,044,616





6,740,850





5,841,800

Time Deposits



268,956,966





197,874,220





173,322,527

Total Deposits



838,595,545





756,575,455





701,693,401

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances



15,000,000





25,142,857





29,035,714

PPP Liquidity Facility Advances



7,075,513





9,387,174





32,055,915

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Cost)



19,675,313





19,655,832





19,616,869

Accrued Interest Payable



741,780





286,422





294,237

Lease Liability



2,088,416





2,335,741





2,823,885

Other Liabilities



8,612,267





6,665,567





6,993,855

Total Liabilities

$ 891,788,834



$ 820,049,048



$ 792,513,876

Stockholders' Equity























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;























0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, all periods presented



-





-





-

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:























23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.























Voting Common Stock:























6,608,606, 6,646,006 and 6,676,545 Shares Issued and Outstanding























at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively























(Includes 93,003, 94,503 and 86,788 Unvested Shares at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022























and December 31, 2021, respectively)



65,156





65,515





65,898

Non-Voting Common Stock:























673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding, all periods presented



6,730





6,730





6,730

Additional Paid-in Capital



58,454,038





58,824,430





59,884,615

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net



(17,287,737)





(11,985,199)





651,272

Retained Earnings



31,251,842





28,561,892





23,550,209

Total Stockholders' Equity



72,490,029





75,473,368





84,158,724

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 964,278,863



$ 895,522,416



$ 876,672,600



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







For the three



For the three



For the nine



For the nine







months ended



months ended



months ended



months ended







Sep-22



Sep-21



Sep-22



Sep-21



Interest Income

































Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 8,408,971



$ 6,914,454



$ 22,710,581



$ 20,778,804



Interest on Investment Securities



1,626,322





750,570





4,050,458





2,043,308



Interest on Deposits with Other Banks



171,644





26,994





261,790





50,996



Total Interest Income



10,206,937





7,692,018





27,022,829





22,873,108



Interest Expense

































Interest on Deposits



1,735,027





546,168





2,827,212





1,804,989



Interest on Borrowings



229,283





150,599





725,176





576,226



Total Interest Expense



1,964,310





696,767





3,552,388





2,381,215







































Net Interest Income



8,242,627





6,995,251





23,470,441





20,491,893



Provision for Loan Losses



(382,000)





(229,000)





(921,000)





(484,000)



Net Interest Income After

































Provision for Loan Losses



7,860,627





6,766,251





22,549,441





20,007,893



Non-Interest Income

































Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue



710,149





1,995,535





2,734,287





6,829,874



SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue



63,727





371,172





593,557





437,825



Service Charges and Other Income



52,755





67,374





530,135





159,576



Gain on Sale of Securities



10,600





(13,493)





10,469





1,117



Servicing Income



54,792





44,443





164,858





138,934



Swap Fee Income



68,404





-





68,404





-



Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-



















-





-



owned Life Insurance



175,815





141,608





510,122





393,611



Total Non-interest Income



1,136,242





2,606,639





4,611,832





7,960,937



Non-Interest Expenses

































Officer and Employee Compensation

































and Benefits



3,655,913





3,862,969





11,665,177





12,285,901



Occupancy Expense



311,070





318,109





947,589





915,018



Equipment and Depreciation Expense



170,070





176,379





525,492





491,715



Insurance Expense



76,563





70,814





222,173





193,227



Professional Fees



251,597





243,678





823,573





894,270



Data and Item Processing



299,501





303,444





907,465





882,227



Advertising



104,119





92,806





324,454





248,489



Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees



282,912





200,048





707,648





577,986



Mortgage Fees and Settlements



97,495





230,582





332,554





968,232



Other Operating Expense



301,977





220,739





949,961





559,693



Total Non-interest Expenses



5,551,217





5,719,568





17,406,086





18,016,758



Income Before Income Taxes



3,445,652





3,653,322





9,755,187





9,952,072



Income Tax Expense



755,702





763,041





2,053,554





1,967,199



Net Income

$ 2,689,950



$ 2,890,281



$ 7,701,633



$ 7,984,873



Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.37



$ 0.39



$ 1.05



$ 1.09



Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.39



$ 1.05



$ 1.09



Weighted-Average Common Shares

































Outstanding - Basic



7,271,784





7,341,635





7,308,866





7,310,007



Weighted-Average Common Shares

































Outstanding - Diluted



7,285,786





7,395,062





7,333,499





7,357,383





FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















































For the three



For the three



For the three



For the three



For the three





months ended



months ended



months ended



months ended



months ended





September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021

Interest Income







































Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 8,408,971



$ 7,159,610



$ 7,141,999



$ 7,556,406



$ 6,914,454

Interest on Investment Securities



1,626,322





1,278,759





1,145,377





1,092,427





750,570

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks



171,644





74,550





15,596





35,908





26,994

Total Interest Income



10,206,937





8,512,919





8,302,972





8,684,741





7,692,018











































Interest Expense







































Interest on Deposits



1,735,027





673,396





418,788





470,791





546,168

Interest on Borrowings



229,283





225,115





270,778





189,834





150,599

Total Interest Expense



1,964,310





898,511





689,566





660,625





696,767











































Net Interest Income



8,242,627





7,614,408





7,613,406





8,024,116





6,995,251

Provision for Loan Losses



(382,000)





(375,000)





(164,000)





(355,000)





(229,000)

Net Interest Income after







































Provision for Loan Losses



7,860,627





7,239,408





7,449,406





7,669,116





6,766,251

Non-Interest Income







































Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue



710,149





986,160





1,037,978





1,456,195





1,995,535

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue



63,727





263,806





266,023





-





371,172

Service Charges and Other Income



52,755





175,984





301,396





95,335





67,374

Gains on Sale of Securities



10,600





(131)





-





6,315





(13,493)

Servicing Income



54,792





57,917





52,149





53,479





44,443

Swap Fee Income



68,404





-





-





-





-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-







































owned Life Insurance



175,815





173,679





160,628





151,054





141,608

Total Non-interest Income



1,136,242





1,657,415





1,818,174





1,762,378





2,606,639





















































































Revenue

$ 9,378,869



$ 9,271,823



$ 9,431,580



$ 9,786,494



$ 9,601,890











































Non-Interest Expenses







































Officer and Employee Compensation







































and Benefits



3,655,913





4,005,945





4,003,321





4,055,344





3,862,969

Occupancy Expense



311,070





304,153





332,366





317,038





318,109

Equipment and Depreciation Expense



170,070





183,315





172,107





170,335





176,379

Insurance Expense



76,563





74,983





70,626





74,357





70,814

Professional Fees



251,597





323,647





248,329





470,786





243,678

Data and Item Processing



299,501





342,340





265,625





299,120





303,444

Advertising



104,119





114,966





105,369





80,569





92,806

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees



282,912





224,636





200,099





200,084





200,048

Mortgage Fees and Settlements



97,495





129,210





105,849





172,967





230,582

Other Operating Expense



301,977





332,567





315,416





287,459





220,739











































Total Non-interest Expenses



5,551,217





6,035,762





5,819,107





6,128,059





5,719,568

Income before Income Taxes



3,445,652





2,861,061





3,448,473





3,303,435





3,653,322











































Income Tax Expense



755,702





633,676





664,176





560,347





763,041











































Net Income

$ 2,689,950



$ 2,227,385



$ 2,784,297



$ 2,743,088



$ 2,890,281

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.37



$ 0.31



$ 0.38



$ 0.37



$ 0.39

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.30



$ 0.38



$ 0.37



$ 0.39

Weighted-Average Common Shares







































Outstanding - Basic



7,271,784





7,290,417





7,324,527





7,336,016





7,341,635

Weighted-Average Common Shares







































Outstanding - Diluted



7,285,786





7,312,200





7,362,290





7,438,268





7,395,062













































Average Balances, Income and Expenses,

Yields and Rates























































































































(Unaudited)





















































































































































































































































Three

Months

Ended



















Three

Months

Ended



















Three

Months

Ended



















Three

Months

Ended



















Three

Months

Ended





















September

30,

2022



















June

30,

2022



















March

31,

2022



















December

31,

2021



















September

30,

2021





















Average

Balance



Income/Expense



Yield



Average

Balance



Income/Expense



Yield



Average

Balance



Income/Expense



Yield



Average

Balance



Income/Expense



Yield



Average

Balance



Income/Expense



Yield

Assets























































































































Cash

$ 37,133,361



$ 171,644



1.83 %



$ 35,469,783



$ 74,550



0.84 %



$ 40,375,846



$ 15,596



0.16 %



$ 91,458,843



$ 35,908



0.16 %



$ 71,114,495



$ 26,994



0.15 %



























































































































Investments (Tax Exempt)



21,615,440





186,314













22,199,648





187,816













23,331,336



$ 187,632













23,460,432



$ 190,195













27,138,446



$ 177,809









Investments (Taxable)



179,086,818





1,479,134













167,905,374





1,130,385













165,979,811



$ 997,148













153,582,906



$ 942,173













113,180,210



$ 610,101









Total Investments



200,702,258





1,665,448



3.29 %





190,105,022





1,318,201



2.78 %





189,311,147





1,184,780



2.54 %





177,043,338





1,132,368



2.54 %





140,318,656





787,910



2.23 %



























































































































Total Loans



648,964,205



$ 8,408,971



5.14 %





615,110,994



$ 7,159,610



4.67 %





609,412,292



$ 7,141,999



4.75 %





586,725,477



$ 7,556,406



5.11 %





602,942,022



$ 6,914,454



4.55 %



























































































































Earning Assets



886,799,824





10,246,063



4.58 %





840,685,799





8,552,361



4.08 %





839,099,285





8,342,375



4.03 %





855,227,658





8,724,682



4.05 %





814,375,173





7,729,358



3.77 %















































































































































































































































































































































































Assets

$ 929,265,436



















$ 880,810,523



















$ 876,180,566



















$ 891,226,178



















$ 847,472,317











































































































































Liabilities























































































































Interest Checking

$ 132,342,701



$ 458,605



1.37 %



$ 128,008,728



$ 134,727



0.42 %



$ 110,305,411



$ 48,246



0.18 %



$ 88,172,651



$ 38,893



0.18 %



$ 36,659,322



$ 12,240



0.13 %

Money Market



216,851,257





581,082



1.06 %





203,094,067





180,932



0.36 %





206,230,959





89,516



0.18 %





202,560,648





85,450



0.17 %





189,055,851





80,347



0.17 %

Savings



6,659,935





2,119



0.13 %





8,303,586





2,147



0.10 %





6,652,079





1,725



0.11 %





5,336,531





1,431



0.11 %





4,147,591





1,170



0.11 %

Time Deposits



218,365,001





693,222



1.26 %





186,130,419





355,590



0.77 %





174,009,190





279,301



0.65 %





187,240,613





345,016



0.73 %





197,133,663





452,411



0.91 %

Interest Bearing Deposits



574,218,894





1,735,028



1.20 %





525,536,800





673,396



0.51 %





497,197,639





418,788



0.34 %





483,310,443





470,790



0.39 %





426,996,427





546,168



0.51 %



























































































































Borrowings



53,279,949





229,283



1.71 %





56,154,130





225,115



1.61 %





71,634,636





270,778



1.53 %





81,399,848





189,834



0.93 %





101,033,443





150,599



0.59 %



























































































































Interest Bearing Liabilities



627,498,843





1,964,311



1.24 %





581,690,931





898,511



0.62 %





568,832,275





689,566



0.49 %





564,710,291





660,624



0.46 %





528,029,870





696,767



0.52 %



























































































































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 215,426,363



















$ 212,429,933



















$ 213,315,104



















$ 231,181,073



















$ 226,514,808











































































































































Cost of Funds

















0.92 %



















0.45 %



















0.36 %



















0.33 %



















0.37 %



























































































































Net Interest Margin3









$ 8,281,752



3.71 %











$ 7,653,850



3.65 %











$ 7,652,809



3.70 %











$ 8,064,058



3.74 %











$ 7,032,591



3.43 %

Shareholders Equity

$ 77,295,762



















$ 78,112,151



















$ 83,440,208



















$ 82,994,140



















$ 80,866,605

















ROAA



1.15 %



















1.01 %



















1.29 %



















1.22 %



















1.35 %















ROAE



13.81 %



















11.44 %



















13.53 %



















13.11 %



















14.18 %

















Average Balances, Income and Expenses,

Yields and Rates





























































































(Unaudited)































































































Three Months

Ended



















Three Months

Ended



















Nine Months

Ended



















Nine Months

Ended



















September 30,

2022



Income /











September 30,

2021



Income /











September 30,

2022



Income /











September 30,

2021



Income /











Average Balance



Expense



Yield



Average Balance



Expense



Yield



Average Balance



Expense



Yield



Average Balance



Expense



Yield

Assets





























































































Cash $ 37,133,361



$ 171,644



1.83 %



$ 71,114,495



$ 26,994



0.15 %



$ 37,647,786



$ 261,790



0.93 %



$ 59,613,424



$ 50,996



0.11 %

































































































Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,615,440





186,314













27,138,446





177,809













22,375,856





561,761













24,840,927





478,487









Investments (Taxable)

179,086,818





1,479,134













113,180,210





610,101













171,038,679





3,606,666













103,021,204





1,665,303









Total Investments

200,702,258





1,665,448



3.29 %





140,318,656





787,910



2.23 %





193,414,535





4,168,427



2.88 %





127,862,131





2,143,790



2.24 %

































































































Total Loans

648,964,205





8,408,971



5.14 %





602,942,022





6,914,454



4.55 %





624,640,709





22,710,581



4.86 %





611,197,616





20,778,804



4.55 %

































































































Earning Assets

886,799,824





10,246,063



4.58 %





814,375,173





7,729,358



3.77 %





855,703,031





27,140,798



4.24 %





798,673,171





22,973,589



3.85 %

































































































Assets $ 929,265,436



















$ 847,472,317



















$ 895,613,292



















$ 829,760,907

















































































































Liabilities





























































































Interest Checking $ 132,342,701





458,605



1.37 %



$ 36,659,322





12,240



0.13 %



$ 125,858,701





641,578



0.68 %



$ 34,253,465





38,776



0.15 %

Money Market

216,851,257





581,082



1.06 %





189,055,851





80,347



0.17 %





206,538,632





851,530



0.55 %





167,601,257





206,832



0.16 %

Savings

6,659,935





2,119



0.13 %





4,147,591





1,170



0.11 %





7,205,229





5,992



0.11 %





3,884,715





3,062



0.11 %

Time Deposits

218,365,001





693,222



1.26 %





197,133,663





452,411



0.91 %





192,997,346





1,328,113



0.92 %





189,703,988





1,556,319



1.10 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

574,218,894





1,735,028



1.20 %





426,996,427





546,168



0.51 %





532,599,908





2,827,212



0.71 %





395,443,425





1,804,989



0.61 %

































































































Borrowings

53,279,949





229,283



1.71 %





101,033,443





150,599



0.59 %





60,289,005





725,176



1.61 %





124,396,278





576,226



0.62 %

































































































Interest Bearing Liabilities

627,498,843





1,964,311



1.24 %





528,029,870





696,767



0.52 %





592,888,913





3,552,388



0.80 %





519,839,703





2,381,215



0.61 %

































































































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 215,426,363



















$ 226,514,808



















$ 213,731,534



















$ 219,905,412

















































































































Cost of Funds















0.92 %



















0.37 %



















0.59 %



















0.43 %

































































































Net Interest Margin3







$ 8,281,752



3.71 %











$ 7,032,591



3.43 %











$ 23,588,410



3.69 %











$ 20,592,374



3.45 %

Shareholders Equity $ 77,295,762



















$ 80,866,605



















$ 79,593,533



















$ 77,531,861

















ROAA

1.15 %



















1.35 %



















1.15 %



















1.29 %















ROAE

13.81 %



















14.18 %



















12.94 %



















13.77 %

















































































































Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:





























(Unaudited)





























Balance Sheet Ratios September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 79.19 %

83.49 %

83.07 %

85.85 %

84.45 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)





























Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.15 %

1.01 %

1.29 %

1.22 %

1.35 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.81 %

11.44 %

13.53 %

13.11 %

14.18 %

Efficiency Ratio4 59.19 %

65.10 %

61.70 %

62.62 %

59.57 %

Net Interest Margin3 3.71 %

3.65 %

3.70 %

3.74 %

3.43 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.58 %

4.08 %

4.03 %

4.00 %

3.77 %

Yield on Securities 3.29 %

2.78 %

2.54 %

2.54 %

2.23 %

Yield on Loans 5.14 %

4.67 %

4.75 %

5.11 %

4.55 %

Cost of Funds 0.92 %

0.45 %

0.36 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue2 12.11 %

17.88 %

19.28 %

18.01 %

27.15 %

Per Share Data





























Tangible Book Value5 $ 9.96

$ 10.31

$ 10.94

$ 11.45

$ 11.13

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)5 $ 12.33

$ 11.95

$ 11.66

$ 11.36

$ 10.99

Share Price Data





























Closing Price $ 14.60

$ 14.80

$ 14.06

$ 13.37

$ 12.55

Book Value Multiple 147 %

144 %

129 %

117 %

113 %

Common Stock Data





























Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,281,606



7,319,006



7,296,063



7,349,545



7,317,081

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

7,271,784



7,290,417



7,324,527



7,336,016



7,341,635

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,285,786



7,312,200



7,362,290



7,438,268



7,395,062

Capital Ratios





























Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.59 %

11.95 %

12.09 %

11.85 %

10.47 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.62 %

13.84 %

14.23 %

14.49 %

12.73 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.62 %

13.84 %

14.23 %

14.49 %

12.73 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.55 %

14.77 %

15.15 %

15.42 %

13.68 %

Credit Quality





























Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Total Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 1.31 %

1.38 %

1.48 %

1.46 %

0.15 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.90 %

0.97 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

0.10 %

Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans 1.31 %

1.38 %

1.48 %

1.46 %

0.15 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $ 382,000

$ 375,000

$ 164,000

$ 355,000

$ 229,000

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment 1.12 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

1.05 %

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.14 %

1.17 %



































FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:







































































1Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date



Year-to-Date









September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022







December 31, 2021







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

Net Interest Income $ 8,242,627



$ 7,614,408



$ 7,613,406







$ 8,024,116







$ 6,995,251



$ 23,470,441



$ 20,491,893

Non-Interest Income

1,136,242





1,657,415





1,818,174









1,762,378









2,606,639





4,611,832





7,960,937

Non-Interest Expense

5,551,217





6,035,762





5,819,107









6,128,059









5,719,568





17,406,086





18,016,758

Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (non-GAAP) $ 3,827,652



$ 3,236,061



$ 3,612,473







$ 3,658,435







$ 3,882,322



$ 10,676,187



$ 10,436,073







































































2 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date



Year-to-Date









September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022







December 31, 2021







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

Net Interest Income $ 8,242,627



$ 7,614,408



$ 7,613,406







$ 8,024,116







$ 6,995,251



$ 23,470,441



$ 20,491,893

Non-Interest Income

1,136,242





1,657,415





1,818,174









1,762,378









2,606,639





4,611,832





7,960,937

Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 9,378,869



$ 9,271,823



$ 9,431,579







$ 9,786,494







$ 9,601,890



$ 28,082,273



$ 28,452,830







































































3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis

("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2022 and 2021 periods. Quarter-to-Date



Year-to-Date









September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022







December 31, 2021







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 147,188



$ 148,374



$ 148,229







$ 150,254







$ 140,469



$ 443,791



$ 378,005

Tax Equivalent Adjustment

39,126





39,441





39,403









39,941









37,340





117,970





100,482

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)

186,314





187,816





187,632









190,195









177,809





561,761





478,487







































































Average Earnings Assets

886,799,824





840,685,799





839,099,285









855,227,658









814,375,173





855,703,031





798,673,171

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)

4.57 %



4.06 %



4.01 %







4.03 %







3.75 %



4.22 %



3.84 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

4.58 %



4.08 %



4.03 %







4.05 %







3.77 %



4.24 %



3.85 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

3.69 %



3.63 %



3.68 %







3.72 %







3.41 %



3.67 %



3.44 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

3.71 %



3.65 %



3.70 %







3.74 %







3.43 %



3.69 %



3.45 %





































































4 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date



Year-to-Date









September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022







December 31, 2021







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

8,242,627





7,614,408





7,613,406









8,024,116









6,995,251





23,470,441





20,491,893

Non-Interest Income

1,136,242





1,657,415





1,818,174









1,762,378









2,606,639





4,611,832





7,960,937











9,378,869





9,271,823





9,431,579









9,786,494









9,601,890





28,082,273





28,452,830

Non-Interest Expense

5,551,217





6,035,762





5,819,107









6,128,059









5,719,568





17,406,086





18,016,758

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

59.19 %



65.10 %



61.70 %







62.62 %







59.57 %



61.98 %



63.32 %





































































5 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) As of

























September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022







December 31, 2021







September 30, 2021

















Shareholder's Equity

72,490,029





75,473,368





79,794,028









84,158,724









81,454,923

















Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,281,606





7,319,006





7,296,063









7,349,545









7,317,081

















Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 9.96



$ 10.31



$ 10.94







$ 11.45







$ 11.13

















Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)

(17,287,737)





(11,985,199)





(5,272,569)









651,272









1,012,293

















AOCI per share equivalent

(2.37)





(1.64)





(0.72)









0.09









0.14

















Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 12.33



$ 11.95



$ 11.66







$ 11.36







$ 10.99

























































































