Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in several scientific conferences in November.

AASLD - The Liver Meeting® 2022

Date: November 4-8, 2022

Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC

Format: Poster presentation: CCL24 Blockade Attenuates Biliary Inflammation by Interfering with Monocyte and Neutrophil Recruitment, Abstract ID:3314

Time: November 6, 2002, 1:00 pm ET, Poster Hall

Presenter: Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President of R&D, Chemomab

Information: https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting

A copy of the poster will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website (www.chemomab.com).

Union World Conference on Lung Health 2022

Date: November 8-11, 2022

Venue: Virtual

Format: Oral presentation: CM-101 Treatment in Patients with Lung Damage Derived from Covid-19 Reduced Inflammatory and Fibrotic Biomarkers

Session: LBCOV: The Union Late-Breaker session on COVID-19

Time: November 9, 2022, 12:30-13:50 CET

Presenter: Adi Mor, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Chemomab

Information: https://conf2022.theunion.org/

A copy of the presentation will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website (www.chemomab.com).

6th Annual Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summit

Date: November 9-11, 2022

Venue: Crowne Plaza Woburn, Woburn, MA

Format: Oral presentation: Crossing the Divide: Leveraging Fibrosis-Inflammatory Biomarkers to Inform Clinical Trial Design

Session: lluminating the Latest in Fibrotic Biomarkers Across Indications to Harness Predictive and Progressive Biomarkers in Clinical Development

Time:November 10, 2022, 11:00 am ET

Presenter: Adi Mor, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Chemomab

Information: https://afdd-summit.com/

A copy of the presentation will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website (www.chemomab.com).

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in late 2022. For more information, visit chemomab.com.

