Woolfson Eye Institute Announces New Location in Snellville, Georgia

SNELLVILLE, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolfson Eye Institute acquired a successful Snellville general ophthalmology practice last year which has since been converted into a co-management referral center so that local eye doctors can send their patients in need of surgical or other ophthalmic care. The office recently relocated in Snellville to a new space at 1567 Janmar Road and reopened on October 24, 2022.

Jonathan Woolfson, MD, practice founder and the most experienced LASIK surgeon in the Southeast said opened his LASIK practice in 2000 and added other subspecialist eye care providers to his practice over the years. "My position back when LASIK was a new procedure was that referring doctors wouldn't send their patients across town indefinitely for a procedure available locally. That philosophy holds true for other advanced ophthalmic procedures as well."

The new Snellville office will be managed by Will Martinez, who previously managed personnel in the main Woolfson office in Sandy Springs, and said, "I'm excited to help deliver the services of these awesome clinicians to the patients and referring doctors in Snellville."

The Woolfson-Snellville location will offer a variety of specialists. Retina patients will be seen by Rabeea Janjua, MD. LASIK, dry eye and keratoconus patients will be seen optometrists, Drs. Lauren Dyak, Gabriella Gutierrez, and Krishma Zaver. Patients seeking blepharoplasty or other oculoplastic procedures will be seen by Victor Liou, MD. Glaucoma coverage will be offered by Jenna Yoder, DO. Cataract, cornea and refractive patients will be handled by Eric Jennings, MD. Brian Salmenson, MD has already been providing a wide array of eye health services in the Snellville office and will continue treatment of cataracts, pterygia, retina and glaucoma in the new location.

If you want to explore whether you are eligible for LASIK, please call 866-LASER22 (866-527-3722) to schedule a free consultation, which will include determination of candidacy for LASIK or other vision correction surgery. If you have been diagnosed with or suspect that you have cataracts, glaucoma or other eye health conditions, the same number can be used to schedule an eye health visit at the Woolfson-Snellville office.

About LASIK eye surgery and Jonathan Woolfson , MD

Jonathan Woolfson, MD, a LASIK pioneer, and his team of surgeons have performed well over 100,000 LASIK procedures. In fact, over 300 eye doctors have entrusted Dr. Woolfson with their own LASIK surgery. Dr. Woolfson is a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon with memberships in the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the International Society of Refractive Surgery and the American Medical Association.

About Woolfson Eye Institute

Woolfson Eye Institute, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is the Southeast's leading provider for LASIK, oculoplastics, cataract surgery, retina, glaucoma and other eye disorders. WEI has state-of-the-art LASIK surgery centers in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee along with a fully accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center in Atlanta (Permit #: 060-414). For additional information, visit https://www.woolfsoneye.com/.

Contact: Woolfson Eye Institute—Snellville; 1567 Janmar Road; Snellville, GA 30078

866-LASER22 (866-527-3722); www.woolfsoneye.com/snellville-ga/

View original content:

SOURCE Woolfson Eye Institute