Researchers to Present Proof-of-Concept Liver Cancer Detection Data Using the DELFI Platform at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2022

Liver cancer is the sixth leading cancer killer in the United States and the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths world wide. Globally, the high-risk population of over 350 million individuals is growing due to increases in fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and chronic viral hepatitis infections. Meanwhile, screening rates remain below 20 percent in the U.S. and worldwide, despite longstanding recommendations for screening high-risk patients.

Researchers will present preliminary findings showing its platform can accurately and cost-effectively distinguish patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) from individuals without cancer, even when they suffer from other comorbidities.

"Liver cancer is the fastest growing cancer killer and is projected to become the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. by 2035. This is an exciting demonstration of the potential for Delfi's platform to address a growing public health problem," said Peter B. Bach, Delfi's Chief Medical Officer.

Oral Presentation Details:

Cell-free DNA fragmentomes for detection of liver cancer

Authors: Zachariah H. Foda, et. al

Session: Novel Approaches for Risk Stratification and Surveillance for HCC

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 9:00 - 10:30 AM EST

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

