Jensen Partners Named Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising by Private Equity Wire for Fourth Straight Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced it has been named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" at Private Equity Wire's 2022 US Awards. Nominated firms in the service provider categories were based on a widespread survey of more than 100 fund managers and other key industry participants from across the alternative asset management space.

This marks the ninth time the Firm has been recognized by Private Equity Wire, and the second time during the month of October 2022 – the firm was recently named "Best Recruiter" by Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek as part of its joint European Credit Awards. Jensen Partners' continued success is driven by its innovative suite of technology and data-enabled talent solutions that create measurable, actionable and meaningful progress for recruitment and DEI challenges across each and every asset class.

"Jensen Partners has worked tirelessly to build the industry's leading talent solutions platform," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "We look forward to continuing to guide our clients through what has been an especially competitive talent market and remain focused on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels and in every industry."

The win comes as part of the publication's annual set of awards, which recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. This year, votes were cast by hundreds of Jensen Partners' colleagues from across the industry, including GPs, LPs and service providers in the alternative investment space. The 2022 Private Equity Wire US Awards were announced and celebrated in person in New York on October 26, 2022. In addition to winning the 2022 Private Equity Wire US Awards, Jensen Partners has won five other global awards for recruiting in the alternatives space during the last twelve months.

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the alternative investment industry. The cornerstone of Jensen Partners' DEI tech and data-enabled platform is Jensen DiversityMetrics™, a database designed to help asset managers quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion, and features verified demographic data on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, including 8,000 who identify as coming from diverse backgrounds. The combined platform allows the Firm to generate a holistic picture of how each alternative investment firm stacks up against crucial diversity objectives, and build relationships with clients based on trust and transparency while providing access to long-term human capital data.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

