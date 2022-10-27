InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hotel Check-In Process (NAM-172)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to practice social distancing when checking into a hotel," said an inventor, from Savannah, Tenn., "so I invented the STEPHEN C MAXWELL SWIPE & SLEEP DOOR CASHIER. My design would allow customers to bypass the front-desk check-in and payment process."

The invention provides an improved way for guests to check in to their room at a hotel. In doing so, it eliminates the need to interact with an employee at the front desk. As a result, it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it increases safety, security and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hotels and other lodging facilities.

