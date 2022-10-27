HarbourView Equity Partners Appoints Palisa Kelley as Managing Director

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, announced today that music industry veteran Palisa Kelley has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Legal and Business Affairs.

Kelley brings to HarbourView over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, during which time she has structured and negotiated hundreds of agreements in areas such as music publishing, licensing and catalog acquisitions.

"Palisa joining our firm further strengthens the institutional foundation that we have built at HarbourView," said Soares. "I have known Palisa for a long time and am thrilled that she has chosen to work with us. Her relationships in our industry, as well as her track record, leadership and integrity, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and scale our platform."

Kelley joins HarbourView from Selverne Kelley Bradford, PLLC, a boutique law firm serving the music industry, where she was a partner. She previously founded and ran her own legal practice – Kelley Law Group – and prior to that was Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs at Sony/ATV Music Publishing. While at Sony, among other accomplishments, she structured and negotiated multi-million-dollar agreements with legendary artists such as Pitbull, A$AP Rocky and Ricardo Arjona. Kelley holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B. in English and American Literature and Language from Harvard University.

"HarbourView has established itself as an elite investor in the entertainment industry, and the opportunity to help build a firm with such a talented team in place was too good to pass up," said Kelley. "I am looking forward to this exciting journey ahead and creating great outcomes for our investors and the artists with whom we partner."

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching one year ago, acquiring over 40 catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists.

Focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space, HarbourView combines decades of industry experience, supported by an experienced team to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

