eDynamic Learning Announces the Passion to Purpose Student Scholarship Program

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning -- North America's largest provider of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective digital curriculum for grades 6-12, announces it has expanded their scholarship offerings to include the new Passion to Purpose Student Scholarship Program.

The Passion to Purpose Scholarship Program joins the company's growing Recognition & Rewards Program that honors, recognizes, and awards students and teachers and their accomplishments and contributions. The Passion to Purpose Scholarship Program will offer students an opportunity to write an original essay where they can reflect on their career exploration journey, visualize their future, and share their story. Every year, hundreds of thousands of middle and high school students use eDynamic Learning curriculum and now they can benefit even more from their experience by sharing their story about the impact the curriculum has had on their lives and in helping them make decisions about their future.

This new scholarship program will complement the long-standing and popular Virtual Business Simulation Scholarship Programs for students that use Knowledge Matters' simulations. The combination of these programs will now offer the most scholarship programs available for K-12 students focused on career education in North America by one organization.

"Our mission is to help students explore their career options early and often, so they can discover their skills, talents, and interests and do what they love. We are proud to grow our student recognition programs to support and highlight the valuable contributions students will make to our workforce and economy in the future," said Jerry Wooden, CEO of eDynamic Learning.

There will be two 1st place award recipients, one award will be open to all students who meet the qualifications of the program and the other 1st place award will be reserved for students with a documented Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 Accommodation Plan or disability, as indicated by their guardians and teachers when applying. There will also be 2nd and 3rd place prizes as well as 10 finalists. Winners will receive valuable scholarship funds and the finalists will receive digital badges and their essays will be published on the eDynamic Learning website, where they will receive official recognition as a published author. Complete Scholarship Program details can be found on the Passion to Purpose website. Essay submissions will be accepted beginning March 1st, 2023.

"Our goal is for all students participating in the scholarship program to discover that learning challenges or disabilities do not define your future. We hope our scholarship opportunities help motivate and precipitate students to reach their educational goals whether their chosen career requires certifications, a license, college, or a 2 year degree," said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development at eDynamic Learning.

The company's Fall 2022 Virtual Business All-Access Scholarship competition kicked off earlier this month and Virtual Business Challenges with Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) partners are also underway where student competitors will have the chance to win scholarship money. Registration for the DECA, FBLA, & FCCLA CTSO virtual events are still open and will remain open during, and in between, qualifying rounds. Challenge participants and CTSO advisers can register at the Knowledge Matters challenge page.

Throughout the years, the company has remained dedicated to offering students a chance to earn scholarship money. These scholarship opportunities have offered an extreme value to students as well as teachers as they provide an additional level of engagement in their classrooms. Many students also find that including their competition scores on resumes or college applications has been extremely beneficial.

eDynamic Learning's Recognition & Rewards Program also offers an avenue for educators to be appreciated and acknowledged through the Career Compass Teacher Awards, which honors outstanding teachers and provides opportunities to earn a curriculum grant, complimentary professional development, and much more. The Empowered Educators Program gives educators an opportunity to participate in pilots, provide input and feedback and ensure our programs are the best they can be for teaching and learning.

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake, Texas, Hadley, Massachusetts, and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company, established with a mission to support schools in helping students find their passion and ensure they leave high school with the knowledge and preparation needed to make life-shaping college and career decisions. eDynamic Learning offers nearly 250 CTE and career-focused elective digital courses and Knowledge Matters' career-based simulations. All curriculum is available online and works continuously in any instructional model, and is compatible with nearly all LMS systems.

