Census's Allie Beazell Named 2022 dbt Community Champion

Census director of developer marketing recognized for her contribution to analytics engineering and data practitioner community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census , the first and leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing for Census, has received an award as a 2022 dbt Community Champion from dbt Labs. The dbt Community Champions were named during the dbt Partner Awards presented at Coalesce, dbt Labs' flagship industry event held October 17-21 in New Orleans, La., London, England, and Sydney, Australia, as well as virtually around the world.

Census logo (PRNewswire)

The dbt Partner Awards recognized practitioners within companies that belong to the dbt Technology Partnership Program, which includes dozens of companies providing tools and infrastructure to extend dbt Labs' capabilities. The Community Champions awards were presented to those individuals who freely share their expertise and insights to help advance the dbt community.

"The data community is one of the most welcoming communities I've ever interacted with," said Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing at Census. "It's so fun working alongside practitioners to build educational community programs and help them advance their careers, whether that's around dbt skills, proving the ROI of new data projects, building the managerial muscle, or helping folks network with their fellow community members."

Over the last year and half, Allie has been instrumental in developing industry support programs for data practitioners at Census and in the broader community. Census launched the Operational Analytics Club (The OA Club) in 2021 as a community dedicated to advancing the soft and technical skills of data professionals everywhere. The OA Club welcomes all data professionals and analytics experts and provides a forum to build foundational skills, learn from peers, network with friends, and share tools and techniques to further the industry.

This year, Census and The OA Club also hosted the first annual Summer Community Days , a two-day, community-first virtual conference of data practitioners and experts. The online event was created to elevate and center the expertise of the community's analytics engineers, data analysts, data-savvy business experts, and data leaders.

Building on the Census's community program, The OA Club will soon offer peer-to-peer mentorship programs, community ambassador programs, in-person meetup programs, and more, in addition to existing programming. All data practitioners are welcome to apply to join the community at operationalanalytics.club .

About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Census