Archetype Exits Digital Women's Health Platform Gennev

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archetype, a consulting and investment firm focused on the workplace health and people development sectors, announced it has exited its investment in Gennev following the completion of an acquisition by Unified Women's Healthcare.

Archetype announces investment exit with Gennev following an acquisition by Unified Women's Healthcare.

Gennev offers a digital health platform that provides patients with personalized and comprehensive treatment for menopause relief through its network of Board-Certified Ob/Gyns and Health Coaches. Gennev's network of experts creates personalized care plans for patients, including prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness, and natural supplements proven to relieve menopause symptoms.

Gennev was acquired by Unified Women's Healthcare. Unified, which serves the largest network of private practice women's healthcare providers in the U.S., comes together with Gennev, the nation's leading virtual menopause provider, to improve access to menopause-trained OB/GYNs, serving patients across 50 states.

First partnering in 2019, Gennev leveraged Archetype's private equity investment fund and shared services platform, enabled by an 80+ person cross-functional team. Archetype supported Gennev in building its digital platform and provided resources to enable the company to grow and scale. Over the course of the Archetype Fund's holding period, Gennev grew its revenue by 120%.

"When we launched Gennev in 2016, our goal was to leverage technology and clinical expertise to fill a significant unmet need and dramatically improve women's lives," said Jill Angelo, Gennev Founder and CEO. "The team at Archetype played a critical role in our early growth journey by providing access to capital as well as their extraordinary technology and product teams."

Chetan Bagga, Archetype CEO and Chief Investment Officer commented, "Jill and her team have done a tremendous job of building a platform that meets the dynamic healthcare needs of women across every stage of menopause. We feel privileged to have played a role in Gennev's growth journey, and we wish them the best in their partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare."

About Unified Women's Healthcare

Unified Women's Healthcare is a leading women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, and invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients throughout every milestone and moment of their healthcare journey. Founded in 2009, Unified supports over 2,500 providers across 19 markets in North America and remains an indispensable source of business knowledge and innovation to transform women's healthcare. Its three businesses remain top in their field, including the largest OB-GYN physician practice management platform in the United States, the global pioneer in fertility treatment and science (CCRM Fertility), and the leading women's maternity analytics platform that directly improves birth outcomes (Lucina). For more information, visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.

About Gennev

Gennev is the #1 virtual care provider for women in menopause. Thousands of women have completed the Gennev Menopause Assessment to receive recommended treatments, products, education, and community support for their menopause symptoms. Over 1 million women annually access Gennev's education and community resources at gennev.com.

About Archetype

Archetype is a consulting and investment firm that aspires to make work better for 50 million people. Through a unique co-innovation approach, a vibrant ecosystem of clients, advisors, investors, and colleagues is engaged to help every person in the workplace thrive and enable sustainable growth for businesses.

Archetype's differentiated model leverages the operating model of a consultancy and the economic model of a fund. With its unique approach of integrating teams alongside companies to accelerate product development and distribution, Archetype co-innovates, builds new revenue streams, and creates a proprietary pipeline of companies for investment. For more information, visit archetypegrowth.com.

Contact:

Diana Herst

diana.herst@archetypegrowth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Archetype