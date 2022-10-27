Amsted Global Solutions partners with The Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Company as exclusive distributor of manganese wear products

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Global Solutions (AGS), a premier provider of large, highly complex castings, springs and components for robust industrial applications, announces today its partnership with The Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Company (Frog Switch). Under the agreement, AGS becomes the exclusive distributor for all Frog Switch manganese steel wear products.

In this partnership, Amsted Global Solutions will support the sales and engineering of Frog Switch designs and metal specifications offering customer service that brings more product opportunities to our customers. (PRNewswire)

AGS is part of Amsted Rail, the world's leading manufacturer of highly engineered railcar systems and components. The company's best-in-class engineering, manufacturing, and quality control of cast steel products enabled the creation of AGS to serve the global industrial market.

In this partnership, AGS will support the sales and engineering of Frog Switch designs and metal specifications, offering customer service that brings more product opportunities to AGS customers.

"We are excited to bring together these two companies who both have over 100 years of proven excellence in their industries," said Kevin Skibinski, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Amsted Global Solutions. "Frog Switch's strength in the mining and aggregate business coupled with the global supply network of AGS will be a great advantage for our customers."

In addition, effective Oct. 3, 2022, industry veteran Bill Walters has joined the Amsted Global Solutions team as Director of Sales. Prior to joining the AGS team, Walters' career spans more than 45 years of sales and engineering experience at Frog Switch for the mining and aggregate markets.

"Bill is a great addition to our team and will continue to help us provide the best solution for our customers," says Skibinski.

About Amsted Global Solutions

Amsted Global Solutions is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, trucking, automotive, mining, energy, construction and other industrial applications. www.amstedglobal.com

About The Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Company

Frog Switch is a world leader in the manufacture of manganese steel castings for the crushing and grinding industry. For over half a century, we have served a global base of OEMs, metallic mines, and aggregate plants. Today, we are a major crusher parts supplier to the aggregate industry and to the growing global commodities markets of gold, copper, and iron ore. www.frogswitch.com

