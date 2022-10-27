Airtel contracts Aviat Networks for E-Band and Multi-Band Solutions for 5G Roll-Out

NEW DELHI and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Aviat Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVNW) for wireless multiband radio solutions. Aviat Networks is a global innovator in microwave business and a leading expert in wireless transport solutions based out of Austin, Texas.

Airtel will deploy Aviat's all outdoor WTM 4800 E-Band and Multi-Band solutions to significantly expand the capacity of their microwave backhaul network.

Aviat's Multi-Band vendor agnostic feature enables traffic aggregation from multiple links which in turn improves network congestion and gives better speeds to customers. Aviat Networks will also undertake maintenance and deployment as part of the roll out. Airtel will deploy unique dual channel E-Band radio to augment its existing installed microwave network as well as new greenfield links in support of accelerated 5G network build out.

Speaking about the agreement, Randeep Sekhon, Airtel's Chief Technology Officer said, "We are delighted to partner with Aviat Networks. Their cutting-edge E-Band and Multi-Band radio solutions are a good fit with our network capabilities, which combined with their strengths in delivery and supply chain will enable Airtel deliver seamless 5G experience to customers across India in record time."

Pete Smith, CEO Aviat Networks said, "We are delighted to be able to support Airtel's 5G service deployment. India is one of the fastest and largest growing 5G markets in the world and Aviat's product capabilities will significantly lower the total cost of ownership and our delivery infrastructure will enable faster roll out."

About Bharti Airtel Limited

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 490 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks among the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

