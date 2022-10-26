World's Largest Veterinary Meeting & Expo Celebrates 40 Years of Advances in Veterinary Medicine, Looks Ahead to Next Great Innovations

Tens of Thousands of Veterinary Community Professionals to Explore Industry-Leading Scientific Advancements and Life-Saving Education

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From diagnostic imaging to detect tumors in aquatic animals, to doubling the lifespan of dogs, the last 40 years have brought remarkable breakthroughs in veterinary medicine that have transformed the diagnosis, treatment and quality of life of animals of all kinds. The global leader in continuing education for veterinary professionals, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) , will mark four decades of innovative veterinary education at its 40th annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) , Jan. 14 to 18, 2023 in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center. VMX 2023 will continue the tradition of helping animals of all kinds live longer, better lives while looking ahead to tomorrow's advancements by providing veterinary professionals from all over the world hundreds of education sessions and many hands-on workshops conducted by the world's most renowned animal healthcare experts.

Dog life expectancy has doubled in the past 40 years, and house cats now live twice as long as their feral counterparts.

"Dog life expectancy has doubled in the past four decades, and house cats now live twice as long as their feral counterparts. In the past 40 years, we have improved chemotherapy for pets with cancer, developed ways to use STEM cells and artificial intelligence in veterinary medicine, and improved surgeries for pets to make procedures safer and more effective," said Dana Varble, DVM, CAE and NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "Continuing education conferences play a big role in enabling veterinary professionals to stay abreast of the latest advances and information so they can provide the best healthcare possible to our pets and animals. This year, VMX will be even more exciting as we celebrate 40 years of innovation and interject fun and 1980s pop culture and nostalgia throughout the conference and Expo."

Since its first conference, VMX has grown to become the world's largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education event. Building on 40 years of veterinary advances, VMX 2023 will present more than 800 hours of Continuing Education at the in-person event in Orlando, and more than 180 virtual sessions covering the latest in oncology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, surgery, behavior and more for companion animals, exotics, aquatics, zoo and farm animals.

An impressive selection of sessions are available for attendees. Sessions include:

Non-Invasive Early Cancer Detection in General Practice: Catch Cancer in Its Tracks

Canine Lymphoma – Size Matters

How They Tell Us When They Hurt: Recognizing Pain in Veterinary Species

The ABC's of CBD: Veterinary Literature Update

State of the Heart! Top 10 Cardiology Breakthroughs You Can't Afford to Miss

Feline Cardiomyopathies: What Is New?

Evidence-Based Therapies for Heart Disease in Dogs

Puppies and Kittens with a Cardiac Murmur

Standing Orthopedic Surgery in Horses

Exercise-Associated Deaths: Can We Prevent Them?

Lessons From the Pandemic: How Staying Home Affected Pet Behavior

Ultrasound Techniques in Aquatic Species

Marine Mammal Rehabilitation – Not a Typical Day in the Office

Terrible Teenagers? Preventing Adolescent Dog Relinquishment

Behavior Solutions for "Normal" Cat Behaviors

All Spines and No Bite: Medical and Surgical Management of Hedgehogs

Shockingly Easy: Clinical Procedures On Electric Eels

Surgery Beyond the Routine! Ortho and Soft Tissue Surgeries in Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Chinchillas and More

Actor Kevin Bacon will headline the VMX 2023 kickoff event Saturday, Jan. 14, presented by Boehringer Ingelheim . Saturday, Jan. 15, The New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, and purpose coach, Jay Shetty, will enlighten and inspire VMX attendees on wellbeing, purpose, resilience and mindfulness, presented by Hill's Pet Nutrition . Monday, Jan. 16, GRAMMY-award-winning trio Lady A will perform for VMX's 2023 Monday Night Concert, presented by Merck Animal Health .

Every year, VMX attracts the brightest, most compelling speakers in the veterinary profession from all over the world. This year, there will be over 350 speakers, including Temple Grandin, subject of Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning semi-biographical film and one of TIME Magazine's most "influential people in the world." Each speaker will share their unique stories and insights about topics ranging from oncology, animal welfare, exotics, and many more.

As an ode to the first ever VMX in 1983, January's conference will celebrate the 1980s with a pop culture theme, events and entertainment. Throwback registration pricing of $125, in effect since registration opened July 6, will increase Nov. 1 but remain 40% lower than VMX's customary early bird pricing: to $495 for veterinarians and $295 for veterinary nurses/technicians and practice managers. Those interested in attending can visit Registration . Veterinary and veterinary nurse/technician students, as always, can attend for free. Guest registration is also available.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

