Pega Delivers Best Quarter of the Year in Q3 2022

Annual contract value (ACV) grows 16 percent in constant currency year over year

Pega Cloud ACV grows 39 percent in constant currency year over year

Total backlog grows 11 percent (18 percent in constant currency) year over year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

"Q3 2022 was by far the best quarter of the year for Pega," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We've prioritized our go to market efforts to promote profitable growth. The focus we're driving is being embraced by the organization, and we're excited about the results we're seeing."

"We are excited to see growth acceleration in key performance metrics despite significant foreign exchange headwinds," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We also continue to make progress on improving operational discipline and driving profitable growth to achieve the Rule of 40 as we exit 2024."

Financial and performance metrics (1)



























(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Total revenue $ 270,731

$ 256,268

6 %

$ 921,375

$ 895,469

3 % Net (loss) - GAAP $ (93,520)

$ (56,468)

(66) %

$ (380,195)

$ (25,794)

(1374) % Net (loss) income - non-GAAP $ (27,498)

$ (29,671)

7 %

$ (8,730)

$ 15,761

* Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (1.14)

$ (0.69)

(65) %

$ (4.65)

$ (0.32)

(1353) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP $ (0.34)

$ (0.36)

6 %

$ (0.11)

$ 0.18

*























* not meaningful























(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change 2022

2021



2022

2021

Pega Cloud $ 97,359 36 %

$ 78,369 31 %

$ 18,990 24 %

$ 281,182 31 %

$ 219,520 25 %

$ 61,662 28 % Maintenance 77,526 29 %

83,188 32 %

(5,662) (7) %

235,568 25 %

237,531 26 %

(1,963) (1) % Subscription services 174,885 65 %

161,557 63 %

13,328 8 %

516,750 56 %

457,051 51 %

59,699 13 % Subscription license 31,112 11 %

35,421 14 %

(4,309) (12) %

210,245 23 %

251,226 28 %

(40,981) (16) % Subscription 205,997 76 %

196,978 77 %

9,019 5 %

726,995 79 %

708,277 79 %

18,718 3 % Perpetual license 9,223 3 %

2,874 1 %

6,349 221 %

18,929 2 %

20,922 2 %

(1,993) (10) % Consulting 55,511 21 %

56,416 22 %

(905) (2) %

175,451 19 %

166,270 19 %

9,181 6 %

$ 270,731 100 %

$ 256,268 100 %

$ 14,463 6 %

$ 921,375 100 %

$ 895,469 100 %

$ 25,906 3 %







(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.







ACV Growth 10% (16% Constant Currency) Since September 30, 2021. Note: Constant currency measures are calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q3 2021. (PRNewswire)

Backlog Growth 11% (18% Constant Currency) Since September 30, 2021. Note: Constant currency measures are calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q3 2021. (PRNewswire)

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-256-1007 (domestic), 1-323-701-0225 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1574684&tp_key=adfbdc0fb8) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine ;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of October 26, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Subscription services $ 174,885

$ 161,557

$ 516,750

$ 457,051 Subscription license 31,112

35,421

210,245

251,226 Perpetual license 9,223

2,874

18,929

20,922 Consulting 55,511

56,416

175,451

166,270 Total revenue 270,731

256,268

921,375

895,469 Cost of revenue













Subscription services 34,541

30,817

103,104

88,206 Subscription license 628

606

1,923

1,811 Perpetual license 103

50

173

151 Consulting 57,778

52,749

171,162

161,032 Total cost of revenue 93,050

84,222

276,362

251,200 Gross profit 177,681

172,046

645,013

644,269 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 153,517

152,479

472,951

457,641 Research and development 75,342

64,728

221,173

191,565 General and administrative 26,043

20,176

94,530

57,607 Total operating expenses 254,902

237,383

788,654

706,813 (Loss) from operations (77,221)

(65,337)

(143,641)

(62,544) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 3,826

518

8,415

(4,983) Interest income 520

166

1,036

555 Interest expense (1,992)

(1,908)

(5,882)

(5,747) (Loss) on capped call transactions (6,876)

(14,735)

(56,381)

(7,543) Other (loss) income, net (29)

2

6,497

108 (Loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (81,772)

(81,294)

(189,956)

(80,154) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,748

(24,826)

190,239

(54,360) Net (loss) $ (93,520)

$ (56,468)

$ (380,195)

$ (25,794) (Loss) per share













Basic $ (1.14)

$ (0.69)

$ (4.65)

$ (0.32) Diluted $ (1.14)

$ (0.69)

$ (4.65)

$ (0.32) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 81,996

81,526

81,842

81,284 Diluted 81,996

81,526

81,842

81,284

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net (loss) - GAAP $ (93,520) $ (56,468) (66) % $ (380,195) $ (25,794) (1,374) % Stock-based compensation (1) 33,774 28,695

93,301 89,483

Capped call transactions 6,876 14,735

56,381 7,543

Litigation 4,470 4,087

32,420 8,416

Convertible senior notes 724 677

2,163 2,025

Headquarters lease — (5,428)

— (15,111)

Amortization of intangible assets 1,048 1,002

3,045 3,006

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (3,826) (518)

(8,415) 4,983

Other 3,452 3

(131) 15

Income tax effects (2) 19,504 (16,456)

192,701 (58,805)

Net (loss) income - non-GAAP $ (27,498) $ (29,671) 7 % $ (8,730) $ 15,761 *













Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (1.14) $ (0.69) (65) % $ (4.65) $ (0.32) (1,353) % non-GAAP adjustments 0.80 0.33

4.54 0.50

Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP $ (0.34) $ (0.36) 6 % $ (0.11) $ 0.18 *













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 81,996 81,526 1 % 81,842 81,284 1 % non-GAAP Adjustments — —

— 4,718

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 81,996 81,526 1 % 81,842 86,002 (5) %



* not meaningful



Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.

Litigation : Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million , due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Headquarters lease : In February 2021 , we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021 , in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million , which was received in October 2021 . We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(1) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 6,797

$ 5,114

$ 19,754

$ 16,889 Selling and marketing 12,933

13,376

36,524

41,844 Research and development 7,724

6,231

22,425

19,343 General and administrative 6,320

3,974

14,598

11,407

$ 33,774

$ 28,695

$ 93,301

$ 89,483 Income tax benefit $ (600)

$ (5,845)

$ (1,505)

$ (18,028)















(2) Effective income tax rates:























Nine Months Ended September 30,









2022

2021 GAAP







100 %

(68) % non-GAAP







22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $192 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Note 12. Income Taxes" in Part I, Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,626

$ 159,965 Marketable securities 168,085

202,814 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 275,711

362,779 Accounts receivable 139,670

182,717 Unbilled receivables 182,403

226,714 Other current assets 62,457

68,008 Total current assets 660,241

840,218 Unbilled receivables 108,285

129,789 Goodwill 81,201

81,923 Other long-term assets 316,731

541,601 Total assets $ 1,166,458

$ 1,593,531 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,562

$ 15,281 Accrued expenses 61,012

63,890 Accrued compensation and related expenses 85,999

120,946 Deferred revenue 245,146

275,844 Other current liabilities 8,253

9,443 Total current liabilities 413,972

485,404 Convertible senior notes, net 592,884

590,722 Operating lease liabilities 82,705

87,818 Other long-term liabilities 11,936

13,499 Total liabilities 1,101,497

1,177,443 Total stockholders' equity 64,961

416,088 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,166,458

$ 1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Net (loss) $ (380,195)

$ (25,794) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash (used in) operating activities





Non-cash items 372,684

118,309 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (5,935)

(97,836) Cash (used in) operating activities (13,446)

(5,321) Cash provided by investing activities 10,104

42,730 Cash (used in) financing activities (43,484)

(91,431) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,513)

(1,466) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (52,339)

(55,488) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,965

171,899 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,626

$ 116,411

PEGASYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE (in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date.

The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts.

Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance

measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription

transition.



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change Pega Cloud $ 416,030

$ 320,653

$ 95,377 30 % Maintenance 310,104

332,752

(22,648) (7) % Subscription services 726,134

653,405

72,729 11 % Subscription license 314,110

294,320

19,790 7 %

$ 1,040,244

$ 947,725

$ 92,519 10 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of September 30, 2022:



Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 191,045

$ 328,111

$ 69,753

$ 814

$ 27,968

$ 617,691 53 % 1-2 years 55,141

213,304

4,113

4,505

6,699

283,762 25 % 2-3 years 24,496

115,416

1,420

2,252

1,648

145,232 13 % Greater than 3 years 16,198

82,807

1,734

—

508

101,247 9 %

$ 286,880

$ 739,638

$ 77,020

$ 7,571

$ 36,823

$ 1,147,932 100 % % of Total 25 %

64 %

7 %

1 %

3 %

100 %

Change since September 30, 2021























$ (40,816)

$ 168,177

$ 10,218

$ (15,400)

$ (8,273)

$ 113,906



(12) %

29 %

15 %

(67) %

(18) %

11 %



























As of September 30, 2021:



Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 196,667

$ 284,359

$ 49,265

$ 15,686

$ 31,673

$ 577,650 56 % 1-2 years 59,360

177,214

16,872

1,064

6,561

261,071 25 % 2-3 years 37,734

79,775

420

4,094

5,165

127,188 12 % Greater than 3 years 33,935

30,113

245

2,127

1,697

68,117 7 %

$ 327,696

$ 571,461

$ 66,802

$ 22,971

$ 45,096

$ 1,034,026 100 % % of Total 33 %

55 %

6 %

2 %

4 %

100 %



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG

(in millions, except percentages ) Q3 2022

1 Year Growth Rate Backlog - GAAP $ 1,148

11 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 74

7 % Backlog - Constant Currency $ 1,222

18 %

Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q3 2021.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.