Mata Amritanandamayi Devi Appointed C20 Civil Chair

KOLLAM, India, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Govt of India has appointed Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) as the Chair of the country's Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the Group of 20 (G20). The G20 is the premier intergovernmental forum for the world's developed and emerging economies to address financial stability on a global basis. The C20 is its platform for civil-society organizations (CSOs) to bring forth non-government and non-business voices to the G20 leaders.

Amma, humanitarian and spiritual leader. (PRNewsFoto/MA Center, California) (PRNewswire)

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The pinnacle of events is September 9-10, 2023 when the G20 Leaders' Summit will take place in New Delhi at the level of Heads of State and Government. But in advance, India will host more than 200 meetings across the country, an endeavour that involves intense work by ministerial meetings, working groups, and engagement groups.

Upon accepting her role as Chair of India's C20 engagement group, Amma expressed she was grateful to the Indian Government for arranging such a high-level representation of the voices of the common people. In addition, members include Sri M, the Satsang Foundation as Participant; Sudha Murthy, Chair, Infosys Foundation as Participant; Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini as Secretariat; and the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari as an Institutional Partner.

In the initial C20 online meeting Amma said: "Hunger, conflict, extinction of species, and environmental destruction are the most important issues facing the world today. We should put in sincere effort to develop solutions. If scientists of all fields—computer science, mathematics, physics, engineers, etc—would all work together, then we would be able to create more innovative methods of predicting environmental catastrophes, and thereby we would be able to save so many lives. Often, we see a lack of multidisciplinary and integrated effort. This is the need of the hour."

Media Contact:

Hari Krishnan

bliss.hari@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MA Center