WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.  Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $50.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $41.9 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $132.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $180.5 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $50.7 million, or $40.5 million net of tax.  Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, as compared to $45.4 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).  On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $133.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, as compared to $185.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,




2022


2021



2022


2021

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income available to common
shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)


$       50,554


$       0.85


$       45,406


$       0.70



$     133,661


$       2.21


$     185,685


$       2.79

Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
related expenses


(52)


-


(3,529)


(0.06)



(1,352)


(0.02)


(5,167)


(0.08)

Net income available to common
shareholders (GAAP)


$       50,502


$       0.85


$       41,877


$       0.64



$     132,309


$       2.19


$     180,518


$       2.71

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

  • Third quarter net interest margin of 3.33% increased 30 basis points sequentially, and, when excluding purchase accounting and Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan accretion, it increased 34 basis points sequentially to 3.27%
  • Reflecting the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base and growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits, year-over-year total deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.17%
  • Reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams, total loan growth was 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans
  • Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 3.2% year-over-year and essentially flat compared to the second quarter, driven by growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings accounts
  • Strong discretionary cost control as evidenced by non-interest expenses increasing just 1.8% year-over-year, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
  • Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
  • WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the third quarter of 2022, as we continued to deliver loan growth, control discretionary expenses, and manage the costs of our funding sources," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco.  "We again reported strong, broad-based, year-over-year loan growth during the quarter, despite elevated commercial real estate loan payoffs.  Furthermore, our commercial loan pipeline remains robust.  Our core funding advantage of our legacy markets continues to provide us with strong, low cost deposit flows during a time of quickly rising interest rates.  And, our historic strengths of risk management and loan underwriting remain evident through our solid credit quality measures."

Mr. Clossin added, "For more than 150 years, we have been a source of stability, strength and trust for our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders.  The success of our operational strategies implemented the past few years continues to be evident, and combined with our core strengths, will allow us to succeed regardless of the operating environment."

Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet, partially offset by the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs.  As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio loans of $10.3 billion, when excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across all loan categories and markets, increased 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022.  While down from the prior year period, commercial real estate payoffs increased to $173 million during the third quarter, as compared to $98 million in the second quarter.  The third quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately $14 million of SBA PPP loans, with approximately $13 million remaining in the loan portfolio (net of deferred fees).

As of September 30, 2022, total deposits of $13.4 billion increased $21.1 million year-over-year due primarily to increased net personal savings across the other deposit categories, which more than offset a $362.7 million year-over-year reduction in CDs.  Deposits, excluding CDs, were essentially flat to the quarter ending June 30, 2022 but increased 3.2% year-over-year, driven by a 1.6% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, and a 10.2% increase in savings accounts.

Credit Quality
As of September 30, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters.  In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 178 basis points year-over-year to 2.43%.  For the third quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans totaled $1.1 million, as compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period.  The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2022 was $114.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, reflecting a slight increase in projected future unemployment rates, offset by continued improvements in COVID-impacted borrowers.  During the prior year three- and nine- month periods ending September 30, 2021, we recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $1.7 million and $50.7 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors, as compared to negative provisions of $0.5 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in the current year.

Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022 increased 30 basis points sequentially, which reflects the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from March through July, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans.  Variable rate securities, which represent 18% of the total securities portfolio also contributed to the margin.  We remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources, which is enhanced by the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base.  Deposit funding costs increased just 13 basis points year-over-year to 27 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, or 17 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits.  This reflects a total deposit beta of just 4%, when compared to the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate through July of this year.  Further, total deposit funding costs also increased 8 basis points on a sequential quarter basis.  Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 5 basis points, as compared to 10 basis points in the prior year period.  Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the third quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 1 basis point, as compared to a net 14 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 8.0%, during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 0.9%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $32.3 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income.  Other income of $5.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 37.4%, year-over-year due primarily to higher commercial loan swap-related income.  Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets increased $1.3 million year-over-year to $2.0 million due to the gain on the sale of the underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation.  Mortgage banking income decreased $3.3 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet.  Third quarter mortgage originations decreased 38% year-over-year to $235 million, with approximately 73% retained, as compared to 63% last year.

Non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $12.5 million, or 12.2%, to $89.6 million.  In addition to the items discussed above, service charges on deposits increased $3.7 million year-over-year to $19.5 million, reflective of increased general consumer spending.  Bank-owned life insurance of $8.3 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021.  The net loss on other real estate owned and other assets of $0.1 million also reflects the change in the fair value of underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation primarily driven by the decline in the equity market during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net gain of $4.2 million for the same investment during the first nine months of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $91.9 million, an increase of only 1.8% year-over-year, reflecting discretionary cost control.  As compared to the second quarter, the increase in expenses reflects the hiring of additional commercial and residential lenders and hourly wage increases, as noted in our prior quarterly comments.  Salaries and wages increased $4.8 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to normal merit increases, higher staffing levels, and hourly wage increase implemented during the third quarter.  FDIC insurance of $2.4 million increased $1.2 million from last year due primarily to the benefit to last year's FDIC insurance calculation from the large negative credit loss provision recognized during 2021.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2022 increased $6.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages and higher FDIC insurance, as described above, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.

Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  At September 30, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.68%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.35%, and total risk-based capital was 15.37%.

During the third quarter of 2022, WesBanco repurchased 409 thousand shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $14.2 million, or $34.64 per share.  As of September 30, 2022, approximately 1.3 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10162209.  The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2022 and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 9, 2022.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com.  Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A.  Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance.  WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity.  WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel.  Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share.  Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively.  Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings.  In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2022).  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)






























For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

Statement of Income

September 30,


September 30,

Interest and dividend income

2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

          Loans, including fees

$       109,562


$       103,206


6.2


$       299,094


$       318,532


(6.1)

          Interest and dividends on securities:












               Taxable 

17,531


13,481


30.0


47,468


37,467


26.7

               Tax-exempt

4,916


4,063


21.0


13,965


11,925


17.1

                    Total interest and dividends on securities

22,447


17,544


27.9


61,433


49,392


24.4

          Other interest income 

2,108


628


235.7


4,211


1,836


129.4

            Total interest and dividend income

134,117


121,378


10.5


364,738


369,760


(1.4)

Interest expense












          Interest bearing demand deposits

2,953


815


262.3


4,917


2,859


72.0

          Money market deposits

968


350


176.6


1,672


1,488


12.4

          Savings deposits

1,067


244


337.3


1,662


769


116.1

          Certificates of deposit

958


1,726


(44.5)


3,347


6,122


(45.3)

                    Total interest expense on deposits

5,946


3,135


89.7


11,598


11,238


3.2

          Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

348


1,192


(70.8)


1,334


5,387


(75.2)

          Other short-term borrowings

147


33


345.5


244


192


27.1

          Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

3,175


1,743


82.2


7,123


5,336


33.5

                    Total interest expense

9,616


6,103


57.6


20,299


22,153


(8.4)

Net interest income 

124,501


115,275


8.0


344,439


347,607


(0.9)

          Provision for credit losses

(535)


(1,730)


69.1


(4,785)


(50,714)


90.6

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

125,036


117,005


6.9


349,224


398,321


(12.3)

Non-interest income












          Trust fees

6,517


7,289


(10.6)


20,879


22,069


(5.4)

          Service charges on deposits

6,942


6,050


14.7


19,520


15,820


23.4

          Electronic banking fees

4,808


5,427


(11.4)


15,307


14,853


3.1

          Net securities brokerage revenue

2,491


1,965


26.8


6,969


5,318


31.0

          Bank-owned life insurance

1,999


2,656


(24.7)


8,263


6,072


36.1

          Mortgage banking income

1,257


4,563


(72.5)


4,508


16,656


(72.9)

          Net securities gains/(losses)

656


(15)


 NM 


(1,176)


740


(258.9)

          Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

2,040


785


159.9


(68)


4,974


(101.4)

          Other income

5,546


4,035


37.4


15,420


15,574


(1.0)

                    Total non-interest income

32,256


32,755


(1.5)


89,622


102,076


(12.2)

Non-interest expense












          Salaries and wages

44,271


39,497


12.1


124,421


113,822


9.3

          Employee benefits

10,693


10,658


0.3


28,574


30,191


(5.4)

          Net occupancy

6,489


6,825


(4.9)


19,843


20,430


(2.9)

          Equipment and software

8,083


7,609


6.2


23,795


21,654


9.9

          Marketing

2,377


1,848


28.6


7,546


6,033


25.1

          FDIC insurance 

2,391


1,227


94.9


5,850


2,690


117.5

          Amortization of intangible assets

2,560


2,854


(10.3)


7,738


8,622


(10.3)

          Restructuring and merger-related expense

66


4,467


(98.5)


1,712


6,540


(73.8)

          Other operating expenses  

15,011


19,716


(23.9)


47,032


54,858


(14.3)

                    Total non-interest expense

91,941


94,701


(2.9)


266,511


264,840


0.6

Income before provision for income taxes

65,351


55,059


18.7


172,335


235,557


(26.8)

                    Provision for income taxes 

12,318


10,651


15.7


32,432


47,445


(31.6)

Net Income

53,033


44,408


19.4


139,903


188,112


(25.6)

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


-


7,594


7,594


-

Net income available to common shareholders

$         50,502


$         41,877


20.6


$       132,309


$       180,518


(26.7)































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$      125,808


$      116,355


8.1


$      348,151


$      350,777


(0.7)
















Per common share data












Net income per common share - basic

$              0.85


$              0.64


32.8


$              2.19


$              2.72


(19.5)

Net income per common share - diluted

0.85


0.64


32.8


2.19


2.71


(19.2)

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.85


0.70


21.4


2.21


2.79


(20.8)

Dividends declared

0.34


0.33


3.0


1.02


0.99


3.0

Book value (period end)

37.96


40.41


(6.1)


37.96


40.41


(6.1)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

18.84


22.51


(16.3)


18.84


22.51


(16.3)

Average common shares outstanding - basic

59,549,244


64,931,764


(8.3)


60,336,637


66,354,750


(9.1)

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,697,676


65,065,848


(8.3)


60,489,248


66,510,357


(9.1)

Period end common shares outstanding

59,304,505


63,838,549


(7.1)


59,304,505


63,838,549


(7.1)

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


-


150,000


150,000


-
















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.






















NM = Not Meaningful















WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Selected ratios
























For the Nine Months Ended










September 30,










2022


2021


% Change


























Return on average assets





1.04

%

1.43

%

(27.27)

%







Return on average assets, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.05


1.47


(28.57)








Return on average equity





6.93


8.67


(20.07)








Return on average equity, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



7.01


8.92


(21.41)








Return on average tangible equity (1)




13.09


15.30


(14.44)








Return on average tangible equity, excluding 
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.22


15.72


(15.90)








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




14.58


16.78


(13.11)








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



14.72


17.25


(14.67)








Yield on earning assets (2) 





3.29


3.36


(2.08)








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.29


0.31


(6.45)








Net interest spread (2)






3.00


3.05


(1.64)








Net interest margin (2)






3.11


3.16


(1.58)








Efficiency (1) (2)






60.49


57.04


6.05








Average loans to average deposits





72.82


80.01


(8.99)








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.02


0.01


100.00








Effective income tax rate 





18.82


20.14


(6.55)






















































































For the Three Months Ended










Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,










2022


2022


2022


2021


2021






















Return on average assets





1.19

%

0.95

%

0.99

%

1.21

%

0.97

%



Return on average assets, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.19


0.95


1.02


1.21


1.06




Return on average equity





8.05


6.43


6.35


7.56


5.98




Return on average equity, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



8.06


6.43


6.54


7.58


6.49




Return on average tangible equity (1)




15.39


12.35


11.67


13.62


10.72




Return on average tangible equity, excluding 
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.41


12.36


12.01


13.66


11.57




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




17.23


13.80


12.90


15.00


11.76




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



17.25


13.82


13.27


15.04


12.70




Yield on earning assets (2) 





3.59


3.20


3.07


3.10


3.24




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.41


0.26


0.19


0.20


0.25




Net interest spread (2)






3.18


2.94


2.88


2.90


2.99




Net interest margin (2)






3.33


3.03


2.95


2.97


3.08




Efficiency (1) (2) 






58.13


61.91


61.73


61.99


60.52




Average loans to average deposits





75.01


72.36


71.05


72.61


75.46




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.04


0.00


0.00


0.04


0.03




Effective income tax rate 





18.85


19.35


18.26


18.32


19.34




Trust assets, market value at period end




$   4,622,878


$   4,803,043


$   5,412,342


$   5,644,975


$   5,464,159






















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.








(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully 







    taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt 






   loans and investments.   WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and






   provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.











WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


September 30,



December 31,

December 31, 2021

Assets




2022


2021


% Change

2021

to Sept. 30, 2022

Cash and due from banks


$       212,341


$       201,505


5.4

$          157,046

35.2

Due from banks - interest bearing


166,215


919,611


(81.9)

1,094,312

(84.8)

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


11,964


13,451


(11.1)

13,466

(11.2)


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


2,645,748


2,986,803


(11.4)

3,013,462

(12.2)


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,065,833; $978,494










and $1,028,452, respectively)


1,262,467


953,920


32.3

1,004,823

25.6



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(225)


(257)


12.5

(268)

16.0


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,262,242


953,663


32.4

1,004,555

25.7



Total securities


3,919,954


3,953,917


(0.9)

4,031,483

(2.8)

Loans held for sale


12,887


32,308


(60.1)

25,277

(49.0)

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


5,831,384


5,657,886


3.1

5,538,968

5.3


Commercial and industrial


1,516,856


1,707,214


(11.2)

1,590,320

(4.6)


Residential real estate 


2,010,344


1,655,229


21.5

1,721,378

16.8


Home equity


609,765


607,735


0.3

605,682

0.7


Consumer 


309,313


285,101


8.5

277,130

11.6

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


10,277,662


9,913,165


3.7

9,733,478

5.6

Allowance for credit losses - loans 


(114,584)


(136,605)


16.1

(121,622)

5.8



Net portfolio loans


10,163,078


9,776,560


4.0

9,611,856

5.7

Premises and equipment, net


221,355


232,134


(4.6)

229,016

(3.3)

Accrued interest receivable


63,375


61,895


2.4

60,844

4.2

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,143,896


1,154,468


(0.9)

1,151,634

(0.7)

Bank-owned life insurance


350,806


349,735


0.3

350,359

0.1

Other assets


350,840


209,978


67.1

215,298

63.0

Total Assets


$  16,604,747


$  16,892,111


(1.7)

$    16,927,125

(1.9)













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$    4,736,722


$    4,531,958


4.5

$      4,590,895

3.2


Interest bearing demand


3,201,714


3,283,444


(2.5)

3,380,056

(5.3)


Money market


1,772,481


1,765,480


0.4

1,739,750

1.9


Savings deposits


2,741,937


2,488,180


10.2

2,562,510

7.0


Certificates of deposit


991,512


1,354,252


(26.8)

1,292,652

(23.3)



Total deposits


13,444,366


13,423,314


0.2

13,565,863

(0.9)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


56,998


208,940


(72.7)

183,920

(69.0)

Other short-term borrowings


127,983


152,546


(16.1)

141,893

(9.8)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 


281,179


167,711


67.7

132,860

111.6



Total borrowings


466,160


529,197


(11.9)

458,673

1.6

Accrued interest payable


4,358


2,495


74.7

1,901

129.2

Other liabilities


294,211


213,122


38.0

207,522

41.8

Total Liabilities


14,209,095


14,168,128


0.3

14,233,959

(0.2)













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares










6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;










68,081,306 shares issued; 59,304,505, 63,838,549 and 62,307,245










shares outstanding, respectively


141,834


141,834


-

141,834

-

Capital surplus


1,634,280


1,634,086


0.0

1,635,642

(0.1)

Retained earnings


1,048,532


946,746


10.8

977,765

7.2

Treasury stock (8,776,801, 4,242,757 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)

(305,033)


(146,102)


(108.8)

(199,759)

(52.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income


(266,640)


4,463


 NM 

(5,120)

 NM 

Deferred benefits for directors


(1,805)


(1,528)


(18.1)

(1,680)

(7.4)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,395,652


2,723,983


(12.1)

2,693,166

(11.0)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$  16,604,747


$  16,892,111


(1.7)

$    16,927,125

(1.9)













NM = Not Meaningful









WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)






Balance sheet


September 30,


June 30,


Assets




2022


2022

% Change

Cash and due from banks


$      212,341


$      186,534

13.8

Due from banks - interest bearing


166,215


263,475

(36.9)

Securities:








Equity securities, at fair value


11,964


11,413

4.8


Available-for-sale, at fair value


2,645,748


2,884,651

(8.3)


Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,065,833 and $1,153,594 , respectively)


1,262,467


1,281,295

(1.5)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(225)


(265)

15.1


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,262,242


1,281,030

(1.5)



Total securities


3,919,954


4,177,094

(6.2)

Loans held for sale


12,887


17,560

(26.6)

Portfolio Loans:







Commercial real estate


5,831,384


5,852,564

(0.4)


Commercial and industrial


1,516,856


1,549,768

(2.1)


Residential real estate 


2,010,344


1,907,875

5.4


Home equity


609,765


597,845

2.0


Consumer 


309,313


300,637

2.9

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


10,277,662


10,208,689

0.7

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(114,584)


(117,403)

2.4


Net portfolio loans


10,163,078


10,091,286

0.7

Premises and equipment, net


221,355


216,293

2.3

Accrued interest receivable


63,375


61,918

2.4

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,143,896


1,146,456

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance


350,806


348,807

0.6

Other assets


350,840


290,201

20.9

Total Assets


$ 16,604,747


$ 16,799,624

(1.2)










Liabilities







Deposits:








Non-interest bearing demand


$   4,736,722


$   4,738,830

(0.0)


Interest bearing demand


3,201,714


3,258,871

(1.8)


Money market


1,772,481


1,770,859

0.1


Savings deposits


2,741,937


2,695,437

1.7


Certificates of deposit


991,512


1,105,305

(10.3)



Total deposits


13,444,366


13,569,302

(0.9)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


56,998


122,650

(53.5)

Other short-term borrowings


127,983


147,964

(13.5)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 


281,179


280,910

0.1



Total borrowings


466,160


551,524

(15.5)

Accrued interest payable


4,358


2,815

54.8

Other liabilities


294,211


208,032

41.4

Total liabilities


14,209,095


14,331,673

(0.9)










Shareholders' Equity






Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 







150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, 






liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding 







, respectively


144,484


144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;







68,081,306 shares issued;







59,304,505 and 59,698,788 shares outstanding, respectively


141,834


141,834

-

Capital surplus


1,634,280


1,632,617

0.1

Retained earnings


1,048,532


1,018,209

3.0

Treasury stock (8,776,801 and 8,382,518  shares - at cost)


(305,033)


(291,337)

(4.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(266,640)


(176,061)

(51.4)

Deferred benefits for directors


(1,805)


(1,795)

(0.6)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,395,652


2,467,951

(2.9)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 16,604,747


$ 16,799,624

(1.2)

WESBANCO, INC.




















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















Average balance sheet and



















net interest margin analysis




For the Three Months Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months Ended September 30,








2022

2021



2022

2021







Average 

Average



Average 

Average



Average 

Average



Average 

Average


Assets





Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing




$       375,136

2.09

%


$       936,084

0.16

%


$       757,325

0.67

%


$       803,713

0.12

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)




10,224,494

4.25



10,164,279

4.03



9,958,318

4.02



10,562,879

4.03


Securities: (2)




















    Taxable





3,548,271

1.96



3,210,878

1.67



3,472,211

1.83



2,856,041

1.75


    Tax-exempt (3)





823,133

3.00



650,397

3.14



782,141

3.02



610,449

3.31


        Total securities





4,371,404

2.16



3,861,275

1.91



4,254,352

2.05



3,466,490

2.03


Other earning assets 





12,808

4.05



23,646

4.23



13,840

3.89



28,494

5.11


         Total earning assets (3)




14,983,842

3.59

%


14,985,284

3.24

%


14,983,835

3.29

%


14,861,576

3.36

%

Other assets





1,887,813




2,072,509




1,960,951




2,060,312



Total Assets





$  16,871,655




$  17,057,793




$  16,944,786




$  16,921,888























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest bearing demand deposits




$    3,306,339

0.35

%


$    3,297,702

0.10

%


$    3,363,152

0.20

%


$    3,139,992

0.12

%

Money market accounts 




1,780,338

0.22



1,791,494

0.08



1,785,703

0.13



1,764,462

0.11


Savings deposits





2,714,684

0.16



2,471,593

0.04



2,681,084

0.08



2,393,066

0.04


Certificates of deposit





1,049,694

0.36



1,403,812

0.49



1,154,812

0.39



1,501,857

0.54


    Total interest bearing deposits




8,851,055

0.27



8,964,601

0.14



8,984,751

0.17



8,799,377

0.17


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



113,530

1.22



289,334

1.63



138,766

1.29



388,518

1.85


Repurchase agreements





148,179

0.39



136,028

0.10



150,126

0.22



152,450

0.17


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

281,002

4.48



188,276

3.67



237,046

4.02



191,018

3.73


      Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,393,766

0.41

%


9,578,239

0.25

%


9,510,689

0.29

%


9,531,363

0.31

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,779,216




4,504,332




4,690,218




4,402,487



Other liabilities





209,735




197,916




193,070




205,309



Shareholders' equity





2,488,938




2,777,306




2,550,809




2,782,729



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$  16,871,655




$  17,057,793




$  16,944,786




$  16,921,888



Taxable equivalent net interest spread




3.18

%



2.99

%



3.00

%



3.05

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 




3.33

%



3.08

%



3.11

%



3.16

%









































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income,  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.  Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.4 million and $6.8 million for
the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and were $8.0 million and $21.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As part of loan fees,
PPP loan fees were $0.6 million and $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $5.7 million and $21.0 million for the nine months ended September 30,
2022 and 2021, respectively.  Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.7 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September
30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. and $6.2 million and $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.9 million and
$2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









 Page 10 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)













Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,

Interest and dividend income

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


Loans, including fees

$       109,562


$         96,412


$         93,121


$         97,432


$       103,206


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable 

17,531


15,825


14,112


12,934


13,481



Tax-exempt

4,916


4,706


4,344


4,236


4,063




Total interest and dividends on securities

22,447


20,531


18,456


17,170


17,544


Other interest income 

2,108


1,504


597


605


628

          Total interest and dividend income

134,117


118,447


112,174


115,207


121,378

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

2,953


1,153


811


810


815


Money market deposits

968


383


321


315


350


Savings deposits

1,067


330


264


261


244


Certificates of deposit

958


1,116


1,273


1,501


1,726




Total interest expense on deposits

5,946


2,982


2,669


2,887


3,135


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

348


411


575


780


1,192


Other short-term borrowings

147


48


48


35


33


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,175


2,778


1,171


1,178


1,743




Total interest expense

9,616


6,219


4,463


4,880


6,103

Net interest income 

124,501


112,228


107,711


110,327


115,275


Provision for credit losses

(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

125,036


113,040


111,149


123,886


117,005

Non-interest income











Trust fees

6,517


6,527


7,835


7,441


7,289


Service charges on deposits

6,942


6,487


6,090


6,592


6,050


Electronic banking fees

4,808


5,154


5,345


4,465


5,427


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,491


2,258


2,220


1,579


1,965


Bank-owned life insurance

1,999


2,384


3,881


2,864


2,656


Mortgage banking income

1,257


1,328


1,923


2,872


4,563


Net securities gains/(losses)

656


(1,183)


(650)


372


(15)


Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

2,040


(1,302)


(806)


(158)


785


Other income

5,546


5,330


4,544


4,682


4,035




Total non-interest income

32,256


26,983


30,382


30,709


32,755

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

44,271


41,213


38,937


40,420


39,497


Employee benefits

10,693


8,722


9,158


10,842


10,658


Net occupancy

6,489


6,119


7,234


6,413


6,825


Equipment and software

8,083


7,702


8,011


8,352


7,609


Marketing

2,377


2,749


2,421


2,601


1,848


FDIC insurance 

2,391


1,937


1,522


1,460


1,227


Amortization of intangible assets

2,560


2,579


2,598


2,834


2,854


Restructuring and merger-related expense

66


52


1,593


177


4,467


Other operating expenses  

15,011


15,946


16,074


15,204


19,716




Total non-interest expense

91,941


87,019


87,548


88,303


94,701

Income before provision for income taxes

65,351


53,004


53,983


66,292


55,059


Provision for income taxes 

12,318


10,256


9,859


12,144


10,651

Net Income

53,033


42,748


44,124


54,148


44,408

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$         50,502


$         40,217


$         41,593


$         51,617


$         41,877














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$      125,808


$      113,479


$      108,866


$      111,453


$      116,355














Per common share data










Net income per common share - basic

$              0.85


$              0.67


$              0.68


$              0.82


$              0.64

Net income per common share - diluted

0.85


0.67


0.68


0.82


0.64

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.85


0.67


0.70


0.82


0.70

Dividends declared

0.34


0.34


0.34


0.33


0.33

Book value (period end)

37.96


38.92


39.64


40.91


40.41

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

18.84


19.89


20.87


22.61


22.51

Average common shares outstanding - basic

59,549,244


60,036,103


61,445,399


63,045,061


64,931,764

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,697,676


60,185,207


61,593,365


63,183,411


65,065,848

Period end common shares outstanding

59,304,505


59,698,788


60,613,414


62,307,245


63,838,549

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,480


2,509


2,456


2,462


2,425














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.





(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










 Page 11 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Asset quality data


2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


Non-performing assets:













Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$        4,583


$        3,579


$        3,731


$        3,746


$        3,707



Non-accrual loans:














Troubled debt restructurings


1,756


2,120


1,348


1,547


1,615




Other non-accrual loans


26,428


29,594


32,024


34,195


34,644




    Total non-accrual loans


28,184


31,714


33,372


35,742


36,259




    Total non-performing loans 


32,767


35,293


37,103


39,488


39,966



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,595


31


87


-


293




Total non-performing assets


$      34,362


$      35,324


$      37,190


$      39,488


$      40,259
















Past due loans (1):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$      21,836


$      31,388


$      28,322


$      27,152


$      32,682



Loans past due 90 days or more


24,311


9,560


6,142


7,804


11,252




Total past due loans


$      46,147


$      40,948


$      34,464


$      34,956


$      43,934
















Criticized and classified loans (2):













Criticized loans


$    163,176


$    193,871


$    234,143


$    248,518


$    290,281



Classified loans


86,861


126,257


123,837


116,013


127,022




Total criticized and classified loans

$    250,037


$    320,128


$    357,980


$    364,531


$    417,303
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)

0.21

%

0.31

%

0.29

%

0.28

%

0.33

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.24


0.09


0.06


0.08


0.11


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.32


0.35


0.38


0.41


0.40


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.33


0.35


0.38


0.41


0.41


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.21


0.21


0.22


0.23


0.24


Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

2.43


3.14


3.68


3.75


4.21
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$    114,584


$    117,403


$    117,865


$    121,622


$    136,605


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

8,938


7,718


8,050


7,775


7,290


Provision for credit losses


(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

1,102


2


27


929


842
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.11

%

1.15

%

1.21

%

1.25

%

1.38

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans

1.12

%

1.15

%

1.22

%

1.27

%

1.42

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

3.50

x

3.33

x

3.18

x

3.08

x

3.42

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due 


1.45

x

1.54

x

1.65

x

1.63

x

1.63

x















































Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,






2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


9.68

%

9.51

%

9.67

%

10.02

%

10.10

%

Tier I risk-based capital


12.51


12.49


13.25


14.05


14.18


Total risk-based capital


15.37


15.40


16.32


15.91


16.38


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

11.35


11.31


12.01


12.77


12.91


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.75


14.79


15.63


15.99


16.28


Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)


8.16


8.50


8.83


9.84


10.04


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

7.22


7.58


7.92


8.92


9.12






























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.












(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.






(3) Total portfolio loans includes $13.0 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2022.










(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.








WESBANCO, INC.














Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended


Year to Date 





Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


2022

2021

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$        50,502


$        40,217


$        41,593


$        51,617


$        41,877


$          132,309

$      180,518


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

52


41


1,258


140


3,529


1,352

5,167


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

50,554


40,258


42,851


51,757


45,406


133,661

185,685


















Average total assets


$ 16,871,655


$ 16,971,452


$ 16,992,598


$ 16,947,662


$17,057,793


$    16,944,786

$ 16,921,888

















Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

1.19 %


0.95 %


1.02 %


1.21 %


1.06 %


1.05 %

1.47 %

















Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$        50,502


$        40,217


$        41,593


$        51,617


$        41,877


$          132,309

$      180,518


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

52


41


1,258


140


3,529


1,352

5,167


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 

50,554


40,258


42,851


51,757


45,406


133,661

185,685


















Average total shareholders' equity

$   2,488,938


$   2,509,439


$   2,655,807


$   2,709,782


$   2,777,306


$       2,550,809

$   2,782,729

















Return on average equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

8.06 %


6.43 %


6.54 %


7.58 %


6.49 %


7.01 %

8.92 %

















Return on average tangible equity:














Net income available to common shareholders

$        50,502


$        40,217


$        41,593


$        51,617


$        41,877


$          132,309

$      180,518


Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

2,022


2,037


2,052


2,239


2,255


6,113

6,811


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 

52,524


42,254


43,645


53,856


44,132


138,422

187,329


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,488,938


2,509,439


2,655,807


2,709,782


2,777,306


2,550,809

2,782,729


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,139,242)


(1,141,307)


(1,143,522)


(1,137,130)

(1,145,841)


Average tangible equity

$   1,353,931


$   1,372,252


$   1,516,565


$   1,568,475


$   1,633,784


$       1,413,679

$   1,636,888

















Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  (2)

15.39 %


12.35 %


11.67 %


13.62 %


10.72 %


13.09 %

15.30 %


















Average tangible common equity

$   1,209,447


$   1,227,768


$   1,372,081


$   1,423,991


$   1,489,300


$       1,269,195

$   1,492,404

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  (2)

17.23 %


13.80 %


12.90 %


15.00 %


11.76 %


14.58 %

16.78 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$        50,502


$        40,217


$        41,593


$        51,617


$        41,877


$          132,309

$      180,518


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

52


41


1,258


140


3,529


1,352

5,167


Plus: amortization of intangibles  (1)

2,022


2,037


2,052


2,239


2,255


6,113

6,811


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 














     and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

52,576


42,295


44,903


53,996


47,661


139,774

192,496


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,488,938


2,509,439


2,655,807


2,709,782


2,777,306


2,550,809

2,782,729


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,139,242)


(1,141,307)


(1,143,522)


(1,137,130)

(1,145,841)


Average tangible equity

$   1,353,931


$   1,372,252


$   1,516,565


$   1,568,475


$   1,633,784


$       1,413,679

$   1,636,888

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

15.41 %


12.36 %


12.01 %


13.66 %


11.57 %


13.22 %

15.72 %


















Average tangible common equity

$   1,209,447


$   1,227,768


$   1,372,081


$   1,423,991


$   1,489,300


$       1,269,195

$   1,492,404

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

17.25 %


13.82 %


13.27 %


15.04 %


12.70 %


14.72 %

17.25 %

















Efficiency ratio:
















Non-interest expense


$        91,941


$        87,019


$        87,548


$        88,303


$        94,701


$          266,511

$      264,840


Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(66)


(52)


(1,593)


(177)


(4,467)


(1,712)

(6,540)


Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

91,875


86,967


85,955


88,126


90,234


264,799

258,300


















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

125,808


113,479


108,866


111,453


116,355


348,151

350,777


Non-interest income


32,256


26,983


30,382


30,709


32,755


89,622

102,076


Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$      158,064


$      140,462


$      139,248


$      142,162


$      149,110


$          437,773

$      452,853


Efficiency ratio


58.13 %


61.91 %


61.73 %


61.99 %


60.52 %


60.49 %

57.04 %

































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$        50,502


$        40,217


$        41,593


$        51,617


$        41,877


$          132,309

$      180,518


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

52


41


1,258


140


3,529


1,352

5,167

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$        50,554


$        40,258


$        42,851


$        51,757


$        45,406


$          133,661

$      185,685

































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income per common share - diluted

$             0.85


$             0.67


$             0.68


$             0.82


$             0.64


$                 2.19

$             2.71


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

-


-


0.02


-


0.06


0.02

0.08

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$             0.85


$             0.67


$             0.70


$             0.82


$             0.70


$                 2.21

$             2.79





































Period End








Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,








2022


2022


2022


2021


2021




Tangible book value per share:














Total shareholders' equity

$   2,395,652


$   2,467,951


$   2,547,316


$   2,693,166


$   2,723,983





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)


(1,138,057)


(1,140,111)


(1,142,350)





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity

1,117,170


1,187,447


1,264,775


1,408,571


1,437,149





















Common shares outstanding

59,304,505


59,698,788


60,613,414


62,307,245


63,838,549




















Tangible book value per share


$           18.84


$           19.89


$           20.87


$           22.61


$          22.51




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:














Total shareholders' equity

$   2,395,652


$   2,467,951


$   2,547,316


$   2,693,166


$   2,723,983





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)


(1,138,057)


(1,140,111)


(1,142,350)





Tangible equity


1,261,654


1,331,931


1,409,259


1,553,055


1,581,633





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity

1,117,170


1,187,447


1,264,775


1,408,571


1,437,149





















Total assets


16,604,747


16,799,624


17,104,015


16,927,125


16,892,111





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)


(1,138,057)


(1,140,111)


(1,142,350)





Tangible assets


$ 15,470,749


$ 15,663,604


$ 15,965,958


$ 15,787,014


$15,749,761




















Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.16 %


8.50 %


8.83 %


9.84 %


10.04 %




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.22 %


7.58 %


7.92 %


8.92 %


9.12 %




































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













WESBANCO, INC.














Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 13

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.






















Three Months Ended


Year to Date 





Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


2022

2021

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:














Income before provision for income taxes

$        65,351


$        53,004


$        53,983


$        66,292


$        55,059


$      172,335

$      235,557


Add: provision for credit losses

(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)


(4,785)

(50,714)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$        64,816


$        52,192


$        50,545


$        52,733


$        53,329


$      167,550

$      184,843

















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income before provision for income taxes

$        65,351


$        53,004


$        53,983


$        66,292


$        55,059


$      172,335

$      235,557


Add: provision for credit losses

(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)


(4,785)

(50,714)


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

66


52


1,593


177


4,467


1,712

6,540

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$        64,882


$        52,244


$        52,138


$        52,910


$        57,796


$      169,262

$      191,383

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$        65,351


$        53,004


$        53,983


$        66,292


$        55,059


$      172,335

$      235,557


Add: provision for credit losses

(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)


(4,785)

(50,714)


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

66


52


1,593


177


4,467


1,712

6,540

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

64,882


52,244


52,138


52,910


57,796


169,262

191,383


















Average total assets


$ 16,871,655


$ 16,971,452


$ 16,992,598


$ 16,947,662


$ 17,057,793


$ 16,944,786

$ 16,921,888

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)  (1) (2)

1.53 %


1.23 %


1.24 %


1.24 %


1.34 %


1.34 %

1.51 %

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$        65,351


$        53,004


$        53,983


$        66,292


$        55,059


$      172,335

$      235,557


Add: provision for credit losses

(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)


(4,785)

(50,714)


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

66


52


1,593


177


4,467


1,712

6,540

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

64,882


52,244


52,138


52,910


57,796


169,262

191,383


















Average total shareholders' equity

$   2,488,938


$   2,509,439


$   2,655,807


$   2,709,782


$   2,777,306


$   2,550,809

$   2,782,729

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

10.34 %


8.35 %


7.96 %


7.75 %


8.26 %


8.87 %

9.20 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$        65,351


$        53,004


$        53,983


$        66,292


$        55,059


$      172,335

$      235,557


Add: provision for credit losses

(535)


(812)


(3,438)


(13,559)


(1,730)


(4,785)

(50,714)


Add: amortization of intangibles

2,560


2,579


2,598


2,834


2,854


7,738

8,622


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

66


52


1,593


177


4,467


1,712

6,540

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

67,442


54,823


54,736


55,744


60,650


177,000

200,005


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,488,938


2,509,439


2,655,807


2,709,782


2,777,306


2,550,809

2,782,729


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,139,242)


(1,141,307)


(1,143,522)


(1,137,130)

(1,145,841)


Average tangible equity

$   1,353,931


$   1,372,252


$   1,516,565


$   1,568,475


$   1,633,784


$   1,413,679

$   1,636,888

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

19.76 %


16.02 %


14.64 %


14.10 %


14.73 %


16.74 %

16.34 %


















Average tangible common equity

$   1,209,447


$   1,227,768


$   1,372,081


$   1,423,991


$   1,489,300


$   1,269,195

$   1,492,404

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

22.12 %


17.91 %


16.18 %


15.53 %


16.16 %


18.65 %

17.92 %

































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.








(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.












