The University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and the University of Arizona Global Campus Announce a First-Time Partnership to Better Serve Alumni

Coit College of Pharmacy alumni will have a clearer pathway to obtaining an MBA

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first programmatic partnership between the University of Arizona (UArizona) and the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will launch between the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program at the UArizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at UAGC. This partnership represents an important milestone in the UAGC integration into UArizona, as it opens the door for more programmatic partnerships in the future.

The official launch takes place Friday, October 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy Alumni Celebration event, which is part of the UArizona Homecoming festivities. Dr. Maja Zelihic, Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC and Department Chair Dr. Jorge Cardenas will be present to provide more information to PharmD alumni and answer their questions.

"Senior Vice Provost Dr. Iris Lafferty, Dean Zelihic, and the UAGC team are wonderful partners, and I am so excited to bring this unique educational opportunity to our alumni at a reduced cost," said Dr. Rick Schnellmann, Dean of the R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy. "This collaboration will help our graduates broaden their skillsets and set them on a path for greater career advancement."

"I applaud Dean Schnellmann's vision and commitment to his students. He is forward thinking in recognizing how a Forbes School of Business and Technology® MBA poises PharmD students for next generation leadership in the Pharmacology field," said UAGC Sr. Vice Provost Dr. Iris Lafferty. "I'm proud to support this endeavor, recognizing its promise for both UArizona and UAGC collaborations in the future."

This partnership provides an easier and more affordable path for UArizona Doctor of Pharmacy alumni to pursue their MBA. They can save time by applying completed PharmD credits and transferring them to the UAGC MBA to receive up to nine credits.* In addition, this MBA program will save them up to $7,560. Additional savings on tuition and fees may apply.

"With our shared commitment to the University of Arizona community, we are excited to offer Doctor of Pharmacy graduates a cost-efficient opportunity to earn their MBA," said Dean Zelihic. "The University of Arizona PharmD alumni can now discover a challenging, rich, and relevant Forbes School of Business and Technology® MBA program that aligns with the Forbes brand, one of the most respected names in the business world."

UAGC is proud to support MBA students with flexible, 100% online classes; accelerated six-week courses; 24/7 support, including free on-demand tutoring; $0 application fee and no standardized testing requirements. As the UArizona and UAGC family grows, additional collaborations are anticipated.





*The transferability of credits is subject to the University of Arizona Global Campus transfer credit policies and requires the submission of official transcripts. The official transcripts will be evaluated to determine the credits that will officially apply toward a UAGC degree program.



About the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy

The University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy is the premier pharmacy college in the Southwest, and one of the top in the nation, focused on drug discovery, toxicology, pharmaceutics, health outcomes and sciences, pharmaceutical education and research through interprofessional training and collaborative public/private partnerships. Preparing pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists in undergraduate, professional, graduate and post-doctoral programs, the college embraces an entrepreneurial spirit, providing tailored educational opportunities to broaden students' experiences. Established 75 years ago as the first health sciences college at UArizona, the college has a long history of improving science and health, both in Arizona and around the world. It is currently ranked No. 5 among the nation's 143 colleges of pharmacy by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. For more information: pharmacy.arizona.edu

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

