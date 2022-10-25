REACH TEAMS WITH THE CITY OF DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA TO LAUNCH NEW PLATFORM TO EMPOWER LOCAL BUSINESS

Unique extension of core platform focused on boosting sales for local businesses in The City of Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help boost local commerce and small business activity, Reach – a brand-empowering partnership platform – today announced it has come to an agreement with the City of Dublin, California, to deploy ReachPlaces, a unique extension of its platform focused on local markets. The goal of the partnership is to help local businesses and residents mutually thrive in the current economic environment.

ReachPlaces will provide Dublin residents one platform to manage and make the most of their local business relationships. In turn, local businesses benefit and drive growth by "partnering" directly with their customers, offering them unique benefits for their engagement thanks to Reach's powerful proprietary incentive system. The partnership will also help support municipal and community programs and initiatives.

"The City is pleased to partner with Reach in the launch of the region's newest local business stimulus program," said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. "This program will provide our businesses with a competitive advantage while rewarding those who shop in Dublin. This is truly a win-win program that will support both our brick-and-mortar establishments and local area residents. The Dublin Marketplace is particularly important to our diverse and hard-working small businesses who represent the uniqueness and beauty of the City."

ReachPlaces is an extension of the Reach Marketplace, a powerful customer platform designed to complement current loyalty programs while also optimizing the direct relationship between companies and their customers. ReachPlaces focuses the power of the Reach Marketplace on a specific geographic area, like a municipality or shopping mall. In both cases Reach works to reimagine the relationship between a business and its customers, forging a partnership that encourages the two to work together.

"Our partnership with the City of Dublin is a unique opportunity to breathe new life into the Dublin economy as local businesses and residents continue to grapple with the aftershocks of the pandemic," said Mike Ribero, CEO of Reach. "ReachPlaces brings a new way for Dublin residents and local businesses to engage and create maximum, mutual value. We are excited to see what this extension can do for the community in Dublin and many other cities to come."

Having reached an agreement today, The Dublin Marketplace Powered by ReachPlaces is scheduled to launch in time for the holiday season in early December. It is open to all businesses and residents of The City of Dublin as well as local area residents.

To learn more about Reach, please visit www.joinreach.com.

About Reach:

Reach is a powerful customer platform designed to complement current loyalty programs while also helping optimize existing CDP or CRM systems. For customers, Reach is an empowering mobile app that puts them at the center of all their brand relationships. Reach enables customers to take control of their data and receive compensation for sharing it directly with brands they approve. Brands benefit from the compliant, actionable, and timely personal data shared directly and proactively by customers. The data shared includes all monthly spending (line-item receipts), real-time location, and other relevant data, offering visibility beyond each brand and category, yielding a true 360° view of the customer.

