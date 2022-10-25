Pendleton Whisky Scores with Minnesota Vikings in New Partnership

Pendleton Whisky is now available during Vikings' home games at U.S. Bank Stadium and the newly named Pendleton Whisky Longhouse

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendleton Whisky, the iconic namesake whisky brand from Pendleton, Oregon named after the historic Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo, today announces their latest partnership with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Beginning this NFL season, Pendleton Whisky will be a proud partner and the preferred cocktail of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

During the upcoming season, Vikings fans will be able to sample Pendleton Whisky at four regular season home games at select locations in U.S. Bank Stadium. Additionally, fans can participate in Pendleton sweepstakes through the Vikings' digital and social platforms. There will also be special, surprise appearances by Viking alumni, cheerleaders, team mascot Viktor and Pendleton's own Pendleton Posse to enhance the fan experience.

"We are excited about this partnership because the Vikings exude the same grit and toughness that Pendleton Whisky represents," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "Also, the Vikings famously have some of the best and most dedicated fans in the league. We cannot wait to grab gameday by the horns and raise a glass of Pendleton Whisky with Vikings fans during all future home games."

In addition to Pendleton Whisky being available during Vikings' home games, fans will see the storied Longhouse rebranded for the first time ever as the Pendleton Whisky Longhouse. The newly named Longhouse is a sacred meeting place for fans before heading into U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We're proud to provide the best spirits to our passionate fans, so bringing Pendleton Whisky on as a partner felt like the perfect fit," said Martin Nance, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Minnesota Vikings. "We look forward to introducing fans to the newly named Pendleton Whisky Longhouse to enjoy throughout the season."

About Pendleton Whisky

Pendleton Whisky is imported and bottled in Hood River, Oregon, and is available nationwide. The oak barrel-aged whisky uses glacier-fed spring water from Oregon's Mt. Hood and is known for its rich, complex flavor and uncommonly smooth taste. Pendleton Whisky is the official whisky of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and the official whisky of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Pendleton Whisky is owned and distributed by Proximo Spirits. For the fifth consecutive year, Pendleton Whisky has been named one of Impact's Hot Brands, for being one of the fastest-growing spirits labels across the U.S. Visit Pendleton Whisky online at www.pendletonwhisky.com or at @PendletonWhisky on Facebook and Instagram.

Pendleton® Blended Canadian Whisky. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). ©2022 Pendleton Distillers, Lawrenceburg, IN. Please drink responsibly.

LET'ER BUCK and the bucking horse logo are registered trademarks of The Pendleton Round-Up Association. PENDLETON is a registered trademark of Pendleton Woolen Mills.

