Natural Grocers® Launches Annual Heroes in Aprons Fundraiser to support good4u Crew Members

Company will donate $1 per "Heroes in Aprons" reusable bag purchased to established nonprofit organization through December 31, 2022.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces a long-term fundraiser for The Heroes in Aprons Fund at its stores through December 31, 2022. The Heroes in Aprons Fund is a nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS as 501©(3) charitable organization and has raised almost $300,000 since its inception in 2020 through September 2022. The company will donate $1.00 to The Heroes in Aprons Fund for every Heroes in Aprons Fund-themed reusable bag purchased at its 164 stores nationwide, through the remainder of the calendar year.

The Heroes in Aprons Fund is a 501©(3) nonprofit, charitable organization that has raised almost $300,000 since its inception in 2020. (PRNewswire)

The organization provides short-term financial assistance to good4uSM Crew members (Natural Grocers' employees) or their immediate family members who have encountered severe economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters or other unforeseen circumstances.

In the decades since its inception, Natural Grocers has developed enduring partnerships with various charities that better the lives of the communities in the 21 states the company serves. Charitable partners include organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity, fostering sustainability and protecting the planet, providing relief to communities impacted by natural disasters, civil rights advocacy, and scholarship endowments for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). A recent addition to the charities and organizations Natural Grocers supports, Heroes in Aprons holds a special place on the list.

"Our mother taught us that caring for our Crew means caring for the backbone of this company. This fund is a natural extension of our mother's generosity and appreciation for those in her community. Though the fund relies primarily on donations from Natural Grocers and individual donations from Crew members, it's our hope that this campaign will raise an additional level of active support from our customers," states Heather Isely, Executive Vice President of Natural Grocers.

Natural Grocers was also recently awarded the 2022 Impact Award by Progressive Grocers to recognize and honor excellence in the "Workforce Development and Employee Support" category.

For more information related to The Heroes in Aprons Fund, https://www.naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund

