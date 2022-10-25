JUNO DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION AT CREDIT SUISSE 31ST ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today announced participation in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, being held on November 7-10, 2022, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

JunoDx executive management will present a company overview on Wednesday, November 9th at 12:50 pm PT and will host individual investor meetings the same day.

About Juno Diagnostics™

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining access, affordability, and transparency. The Company's lead product, Juno Hazel™, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) solution that simplifies sample collection and improves access to high-quality genetic testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

