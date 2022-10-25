Hyundai Motor Group Breaks Ground on Metaplant America Dedicated EV and Battery Plant

New facilities represent U.S. investment of approx. USD 5.54 billion

Commercial production to begin 1H 2025 with annual capacity of 300,000 units

HMG to become a leader of electrified mobility solutions with investment

Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Genesis Inspiration Foundation and Kia Accelerate the Good donate USD 1.54 million to a variety of Georgian charity initiatives

SEOUL, South Korea and BRYAN COUNTY, Ga., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground today on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC's new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted "advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement" with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees from the community in attendance.

The $5.54 billion investment by the company and its affiliate suppliers was announced five months ago and includes plans to produce a diverse range of innovative Hyundai, Genesis and Kia electric vehicles (EVs) and a new battery manufacturing facility. HMGMA will create more than 8,100 jobs over the next few years as the company aims to establish a stable supply chain for EV battery and other EV components in the U.S. market. HMGMA's new smart factory is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.

From left to right: Trip Tollison, president and chief executive officer, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America, Sean Yoon, president and chief executive officer, Kia North America and Kia America, Jay Chang, president and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, Republic of Korea Ambassador, Tae-yong Cho, Euisun Chung, executive chair, Hyundai Motor Group, Brian P. Kemp, Georgia Governor, Buddy Carter, Congressman, Raphael Warnock, Senator, Jon Ossoff, Senator, Don Graves, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Carter Infinger, Savannah JDA Chairman, Anna Chafin, president and chief operating officer, Development Authority of Bryan County, are photographed at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Groundbreaking Ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, on October 25, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai and the people of Georgia share many qualities: respect for our histories, ingenuity, creativity, and determination to make the world better for the next generation," said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. "Today, our EVs are recognized as best in class, and with this partnership, we are determined to be the global leader in electrification, safety, quality, and sustainability. With the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, we will continue to evolve beyond an automaker to the world's leading mobility solutions provider."

Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Euisun Chung, is photographed speaking at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Groundbreaking Ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, on October 25, 2022.

"With more Georgians working than ever before, record jobs and investment coming to all parts of our state, and award-winning workforce development programs and infrastructure, the Peach State's economy is reaching new heights," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Our partnership with Hyundai Motor Group and the groundbreaking of this innovative facility exemplifies that unprecedented success. With a long-term commitment to improving lives and livelihoods, we look forward to continuing this partnership and seeing its impact on both this community and our state as a whole."

Approximately $1 billion is anticipated to be invested by non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project in other locations. Learn more about the project at www.georgia.org/hyundaimotorgroup.

Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Euisun Chung, Jack Kemp, Governor of Georgia, and José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America, are photographed at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Groundbreaking Ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, on October 25, 2022.

José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America, is photographed at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Groundbreaking Ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, on October 25, 2022.

Hyundai Motor Group to Lead U.S. Electrified Mobility Industry

Hyundai Motor Group will be a leader in the U.S. auto market's EV transition with the new facility. The Group is accelerating its electrification efforts with the global target to sell 3.23 million full electric vehicles annually by 2030. To realize this goal, the Group plans to establish a global EV production network that will ensure a stable supply of EVs around the globe.

With the additional EV and battery production capabilities in the U.S., the Group aims to maintain its position as one of the top three EV providers in the U.S. The Group plans to lead the EV market not just in sales, but also in terms of design, technologies, and mobility solutions optimized for the electric mobility era. The investment is in line with the U.S. government's roadmap to accelerate electrification, as global OEMs are announcing plans to expand their local EV production in the U.S. Last year, the U.S. government announced a new initiative under which sales of zero-emission vehicles should account for at least half of OEM's new vehicle sales by 2030.

Showcasing the Future of Group's Smart Manufacturing: Intelligent, Sustainable and Data-driven

The new plant will boast a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—will be optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

As part of the Group's commitment to sustainability, the plant will primarily rely on renewable energy sources to power the facility and use emission-reduction technologies to meet the RE100 requirements.

HMG Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

In addition to their commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities in Georgia, HMG celebrated and announced new connections with the local economy that will enrich the health of local communities through their corporate social responsibility programs. Donations to date total $1.54 million.

Hyundai and Genesis Donations

Hyundai and Genesis, along with its various social responsibility initiatives and nonprofit organizations, have donated $940,000 to local organizations. This includes programs through Hyundai Hope and Genesis Gives, which have previously collectively committed $120,000 to nearly ten organizations supporting local communities in and around Bryan County.

New initiatives include:

Hyundai presented Georgia Tech , a leading technological research university, with a $120,000 donation to provide scholarships in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). For the next four years, two $15,000 scholarships will be awarded to eligible students.

$500,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope and Young Investigator Grants to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,100 childhood cancer research grants. Hyundai Hope On Wheels , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, presentedHyundai Scholar Hope and Young Investigator Grants to Children's Healthcare ofto continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledgedin support of more than 1,100 childhood cancer research grants.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to improving educational outcomes for children through the arts, presented donations totaling $200,000 to two Georgia-based nonprofit organizations, drawchange and Paint Love. Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming since its inception in 2018.

Kia Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Kia's Corporate Social Responsibility program, Accelerate the Good, aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and seeks to inspire human potential, spark innovation and champion sustainability in U.S. communities. As part of Kia's commitment to the Bryan County, Georgia community, Kia's Accelerate the Good program will donate $600,000 to help local youth realize their hopes and dreams.

This includes:

Purchase a Home – Family Promise of the Coastal Empire - $300,000

Houses homeless families that recently lost their homes and purchases homes for them.

Establish a Kia Kid's Café – America's Second Harvest of GA - $100,000

Establishes after-school programs where low-income children can eat and receive tutoring.

Support Kids with Cancer – St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - $100,000

Pays travel expenses for pediatric cancer care at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee .

Bridge the Digital Divide – Inspiredu - $100,000

Supports low-income children with technology and resources to facilitate learning.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

