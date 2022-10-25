The End-User Experience Must Be the Top Consideration When Implementing Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Says Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released a new blueprint titled Considerations for a Move to Virtual Desktops. The industry resource was created to assist IT professionals in considering virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) or desktop as a service (DaaS). These solutions can increase user satisfaction, reduce IT complexity, decrease management and storage costs, and maintain a secure and effective environment for both the end user and the business.

Info-Tech's new research analyzes the user experience data that the IT industry tracks but often doesn't use or even consider. VDI or DaaS users expect the user experience to be at least equal to that provided by a physical desktop and typically do not concern themselves with the underlying infrastructure. If the experience is less, it means IT has failed in the considerations for VDI/DaaS.

"If employees are the competitive edge and key differentiators for a business, Infrastructure & Operations (I&O) has a duty of care to ensure that the employees' digital experience enables and does not impede the value of that asset," says John Annand, principal director at Info-Tech Research Group.

Hybrid work environments and the security concerns that come with them have accelerated the move to VDI and DaaS solutions, but implementation comes with its own unique set of challenges to consider when deciding which solution is best suited for the business.

In addition to considering the user experience, IT must also ensure productivity standards throughout the process, both strategically and tactically. Common obstacles IT departments may encounter include complicated shared infrastructure, inadequate in-house training, or insufficient staff to execute migration or manage post-migration activities such as governance and retention policies and other security, compliance, legal, and data classification concerns.

Info-Tech Research Group recommends that organizations define their end goals, frame solutions based on end-user workloads, and understand the pros and cons to decide which solutions will best meet business needs. The new data-backed blueprint offers self-evaluation tools and questions IT leaders can ask themselves in order to accomplish these steps:

Define and build your value hypothesis/proposition\ What is the business case? Who is championing the investment? Identify the project management team and stakeholders. Set goals to be achieved based on value. Identify KPIs and metrics to measure success. Identify use cases and personas Identify possible user friction ( e . g ., emotional, cognitive, interaction). Understand current infrastructure shortcomings and capabilities ( e . g ., network, security posture and tolerance, staffing needs, qualified technicians, end-user devices, etc.). Articulate use cases into functional and non-functional requirements Separate must-haves and nice-to-haves. Categorize requirements into identifiable functionality capabilities. Review your outputs and identify "gotchas" using the MECE (mutually exclusive, collectively exhaustive) principle.

Conducting a self-evaluation of the business and understanding the strengths and weaknesses of in-house technical skills and business requirements will assist IT leaders in making the right decision when it comes to VDI or DaaS solutions.

