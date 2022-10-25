ClearScale Promotes Natallia Beliakova to Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Cloud Industry Leader Has Proven Success Growing Companies and Developing Innovative Go-to-Market Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading AWS consulting services company, announced the promotion of Natallia Beliakova to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role at ClearScale, Beliakova will accelerate and scale global revenue by identifying and leading the execution of new growth strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/ClearScale) (PRNewswire)

Beliakova was promoted from VP of Business Development and Alliances at ClearScale, a role in which she led business development, strategic partnerships, and partner-enabled sales. Beliakova will continue overseeing the company's Business Development and Alliances team, as well as its strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, she will now also focus on establishing long-term, strategic sales plans and processes, including revenue forecasting and alignment of the company's revenue-generating teams.

"I'm honored to take on this new role as Chief Revenue Officer at ClearScale," Beliakova said. "I'm excited to leverage my experience and partnership with the rest of the ClearScale leadership team, our board of directors, and our private equity firm Cohere Capital to identify new markets and develop new revenue streams for ClearScale, while driving greater business value for our customers."

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 AWS Competencies that is backed by a strategic growth investment from private equity firm Cohere Capital. ClearScale provides a complete range of AWS cloud consulting services to customers across all industries, with specializations ranging from cloud migration and modernization to big data to managed services. ClearScale has delivered more than 1,000 customized cloud projects for over 500 customers since its founding in 2011.

"I'm thrilled to promote Natallia into this new strategic, revenue-focused role at ClearScale," said Pavel Pragin, Chief Executive Officer at ClearScale. "Since she was hired in 2019, Natallia has been passionate about creating go-to-market strategies and driving business growth. She helped design the service offerings that enabled ClearScale's customers to transform their businesses with tailored cloud capabilities. Now, as the first CRO of ClearScale, I'm confident in Natallia's ability to identify and lead the execution of innovative strategies that will increase sales and broaden the client base at ClearScale."

This news follows the company's promotion of Pavel Vasilyev to Chief Technology Officer and the appointment of Pawel Maksymczak to Regional Director of Central Europe earlier this year. ClearScale also recently supplemented its advisors by naming Norman Gennaro, ZenDesk's President of Worldwide Sales, to the board of directors.

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. ClearScale's cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact

Public Relations

1-800-591-0442

info@clearscale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClearScale