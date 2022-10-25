Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event in Westfield, IN

WESTFIELD, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) is excited to announce that they will host a Trunk-or-Treat event at their Westfield, Indiana, center on October 27, 2022. This event will provide parents, guardians, and caregivers of children diagnosed with autism an opportunity to tour their facilities while the Bierman team provides sensory-friendly Halloween activities for the kids and fun for the whole family!

This event will be on Thursday, October 27, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. EST. The Bierman Westfield Center is located at 16414 Southpark Drive, Westfield, IN 46074.

"This is a great opportunity to open our doors to the Westfield and Indiana community to tour our facilities. It will allow families the opportunity to explore. At the same time, their kids get a chance to experience all the joy and fun of our center!" said Elizabeth Henry, Bierman's Regional Clinical Director in Indiana.

Anyone interested in the center but cannot attend the event is welcome to schedule a tour of the facility by calling 800-931-8113.

ABOUT BIERMAN www.biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers is where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With almost 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Ducharme

VP of Marketing

marketing@biermanautism.com

