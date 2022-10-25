3T Biosciences Announces Appointment of John Leonard, M.D. to its Board of Directors

Current president and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics and previous global head of Abbvie's R&D brings more than 30 years' experience leading discovery, development, and launch of groundbreaking blockbuster medicines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3T Biosciences ("3T"), an immunotherapy company changing the future of treatment for solid tumors and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of John Leonard, M.D. to its board of directors.

3T Biosciences (PRNewswire)

Dr. Leonard is currently president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Intellia Therapeutics ("Intellia"), which he joined in 2014 at its formation. He leads the company's efforts to turn its CRISPR-based genome editing technology into a therapeutic reality. Prior to Intellia, he served as chief scientific officer and global vice president of research and development (R&D) at AbbVie.

"On behalf of the entire management team at 3T Biosciences, I am thrilled to welcome John to our board of directors," said Stefan J. Scherer, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of 3T Biosciences. "John has decades of experience leading breakthrough medicines through their discovery, development, and launch into blockbuster drugs. Because of his work, patients around the world now have better treatments for AIDS, autoimmune disorders, and many other life-altering diseases. His leadership will be an invaluable asset to 3T."

"Working with promising novel therapeutic modalities is my passion, and 3T is truly transforming the way we look at treating solid tumors and immune-mediated diseases," said Dr. Leonard. "I believe in the company's mission and science, and I'm thrilled to join 3T's board of directors."

Throughout his career, Dr. Leonard has overseen the development of numerous novel therapeutics at AbbVie and, prior to that, at Abbott, where he served as senior vice president of Global R&D. His groundbreaking work with HIV protease inhibitors NORVIR® (ritonavir) and KALETRA® (lopinavir/ritonavir) led to new treatment paradigms for AIDS and his years of work with HUMIRA® (adalimumab) made it the all-time top-selling drug worldwide. His contributions led to the significant growth of the R&D pipelines at Abbott and AbbVie.

Dr. Leonard serves on the boards of Intellia and IQVIA. He received his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at Stanford University, followed by a fellowship at the National Institutes of Health.

About 3T Biosciences

3T Biosciences is an immunotherapy company focused on discovering and developing next-generation therapies with curative potential based on its immune-response guided target discovery approach. 3T Biosciences' 3T-TRACE platform technology is designed to overcome the challenges of advancing T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics. Based in South San Francisco, 3T Biosciences is led by an experienced management team and supported by top investors including Westlake Village BioPartners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. For more information, please visit https://3tbiosciences.com.

