Teck's Shehzad Bharmal Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) elected Shehzad Bharmal, Senior Vice President, Base Metals, Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), as its Chairman of the Board. He will serve in this capacity for two years.

Shehzad Bharmal (PRNewswire)

Bharmal replaces Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Freeport-McMoRan, who served as ICA Chairman for the last two years.

Teck is a long-standing, active member of ICA, joining the association in 2008. ICA is embarking on a new strategic plan beginning in 2023. The plan considers copper's role in climate action as well as the copper industry's development perspectives on sustainability, including the circular economy, responsible production and decarbonization. These issues are core to Teck's' agenda, making Bharmal well suited to guide ICA as it takes up its new strategic plan.

"Globally, governments, industry and society in general are becoming increasingly aware of the critical role of metals and minerals such as copper in the global low-carbon future. Copper is essential for modern life, particularly the transition to renewable energy and electrification," noted Bharmal, "As the leading voice for the copper industry, ICA is well positioned to support members' ambitions to responsibly produce this essential metal while advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

ICA's President, Tony Lea, stated, "Teck's commitment to sustainability directs much of their operations. Shehzad, through his role at Teck, understands the vital role responsible mining plays in reaching a low-carbon economy. I have no doubt he will be a strong advocate for copper markets and for the role copper and the copper industry can play in achieving global decarbonization goals. Additionally, I am extremely grateful to Steve Higgins for his leadership and dedication over the last two years. He has been pivotal in assisting ICA and the copper industry in efforts highlighting the essential role copper plays in the global economy."

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association is the leading advocate of the copper industry, bringing together the industry and its partners to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals and position copper as the material of choice. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA has offices in three primary regions: Asia, Europe and North America. ICA and its Copper Alliance® partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.copperalliance.org.

Media contact:

Nicole Witoslawski, +1 646 350 9968

nicole.witoslawski@copperalliance.org

International Copper Association (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Copper Association