JVM Realty Corp. Partners with 5G LLC to Deliver Connectivity Opportunities throughout its Midwest Multifamily Portfolio

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today their partnership with 5G LLC, a leading provider of connectivity technology solutions for the real estate industry. Through the partnership, 5G LLC will help identify opportunities to connect rooftops in JVM's portfolio of luxury multifamily communities in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kansas and Missouri with leading 5G networks.

"JVM has been looking for the right strategic opportunity that will enable an entirely new lease revenue stream by unlocking real estate rooftop potential," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "With the rising demand for 5G across the nation, our relationship with 5G LLC will monetize our properties in new ways while accelerating access to high-speed connectivity.

5G LLC provides next generation revenue performance for commercial real estate owners through an efficient acquisition and deployment process facilitating the integration of commercial rooftops into wireless carrier networks. 5G LLC manages the experience from beginning to end for the long-term to bring high-quality cell-leasing revenue streams to commercial real estate owners.

"The buildout of 5G wireless coverage will require hundreds of thousands of new cell site locations and rooftops like those in JVM's portfolio will feature prominently in the deployment of 5G infrastructure," said Rick Varnell, Senior Managing Partner at 5G LLC. "We are thrilled to have signed this exclusive agreement with a well-respected multifamily owner that has the internal systems in place to quickly respond to opportunities we are able to procure."

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.4 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier's national deployments. Building owners receive a long-term revenue stream from transforming their rooftops into a technology-rich environment, that directly impacts Net Operating Income, and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services.

