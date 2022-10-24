AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES ROLLS OUT 2022 ARS CARES PROGRAM

"Community Heroes" in Areas Served by ARS Can Receive Free HVAC and Water Equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, has announced a call for nominations for its longstanding ARS Cares program, which awards free HVAC systems or water heaters to deserving recipients in the many communities ARS serves. The company is rolling out its latest edition of the ARS Cares program this fall.

"As we approach the traditional season of giving, ARS is committed to giving back to deserving heroes in our community," said Scott Boose, CEO of ARS. "From veterans, to first responders, to community volunteers — there are so many people who make a positive difference in the lives of those around them. While we can't possibly recognize them all, we want to continue to thank and acknowledge select recipients by providing top-quality products and services free of charge."

Since launching the program in 2016, ARS has provided more than $1.3 million in equipment and services to deserving recipients across the U.S. Recipients have included military veterans in need, and in 2020 — as the nation grappled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the company provided HVAC and water systems to more than 70 front-line healthcare heroes in 24 states.

A list of participating ARS companies can be found on the company's website, at www.ars.com/ars-cares. Those living within these companies' service areas can nominate potential ARS Cares recipients. Eligible recipients will be selected in November, based on criteria that include community impact and financial need. Installations are expected to be performed in late November and early December.

"Our thousands of ARS colleagues across the nation are proud to live, work, and play in the very same communities we serve," said Boose. "During the season of giving, we look forward to giving back to the selfless and hard-working heroes who give so much to others."

