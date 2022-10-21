PAWTOCOL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF PAWTOCOL PET FUND, ADDING NEW RESCUE PARTNERS IN FLORIDA

Pawtocol To Make First Cryptocurrency Donations to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Houndhaven, Inc. and Husky Haven of Florida

AVENTURA, FL, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pawtocol , creator of blockchain-powered solutions that improve the lives of pets and pet owners, today announced the expansion of their Pawtocol Pet Fund, the world's first blockchain-powered fund exclusively dedicated to helping animal rescues and shelters. Pawtocol has added A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Houndhaven Inc. and Husky Haven of Florida. As with all new partners, the Pawtocol Pet Fund will deliver the first cryptocurrency donation in these organizations' history.

"I cannot say enough about our team and the amazing efforts that have been made on a daily basis to continue to find ways to help animals all across this country, specifically those that are taken in by shelters and rescues," said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. "By continuing our expansion and partnering with multiple rescues in Florida, Pawtocol is truly helping animals from coast-to-coast. We believe there will be a day that The Pawtocol Pet Fund can help hundreds, if not thousands, of rescues all over the world."

These three Florida rescues bring Pawtocol to a total of 8 rescue partners, all of which receive an initial $1,000 donation from the Pawtocol Pet Fund.

"We have been rescuing dogs since 2000 and have been able to do so only because of support from the community" said Linda Coletta, founder of Houndhaven, Inc. "The Pawtocol Pet Fund is a new and exciting way to help us help our rescue dogs, and we are grateful to Pawtocol for this opportunity."

"We are so grateful for every donation that we get, but when Pawtocol reached out they were not only offering a donation but they were also looking to really partner with us and help raise awareness about our cause on a much larger scale," said Francia Vogini, president of Husky Haven of Florida. "We are thrilled to start this journey with Pawtocol and continue our mission of helping animals in need."

When Pawtocol launches their all-new KINGDOM platform on October 26th and their Smart Pet Tag later in Q4, they will be donating 10% of all of their profits to the Pawtocol Pet Fund which will then be distributed evenly amongst their rescue partners.

Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. ("New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Pawtocol's goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

