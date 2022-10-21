FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on November 2, 2022

FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on November 2, 2022

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

FARO Logo (PRNewswire)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9708 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO serves the AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), 3D Metrology, and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FARO