Uptake Unveils Powerful New Analytics Features In Uptake Fleet Predictive Maintenance Platform

Advanced Work Order Analytics and Sensor Analytics Capabilities Provide Exceptional New Levels of Insight

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake, a leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS), today announced the availability of several major new capabilities in Uptake Fleet, its comprehensive predictive maintenance solution for the transportation industry. Leading the additions is an expanded Work Order Analytics capability that enables users to predict vehicle failures down to the component level for more detailed and accurate decision-making.

Also included in Uptake Fleet's enhancements is support for a number of popular sensor analytics endpoints. Through the addition of new Application Programming Interface (API) and Electrical System Rating (ESR) connectors, fleets can leverage data from these endpoints to optimize their maintenance scheduling and further reduce vehicle breakdowns.

"From supply chain disruptions to parts shortages, the transportation industry has been hit hard in recent years. Maintenance and repair costs are up by over 18%." commented Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "The new capabilities of Uptake Fleet are built with our customers' evolving needs in mind to help increase vehicle uptime, save money and maximize efficiency across an entire fleet."

Work Order Analytics

With its new capabilities, Uptake Fleet's Work Order Analytics allows users to move beyond time and odometer-based measurements for their maintenance decision-making. Using up to ten years of existing internal work order data, the tool provides component-level survival curves that indicate where a truck's assets are in the equipment lifecycle, as well as aggregate and individual unit component analytics. It also filters by data fields, allowing users to assess both enterprise-level and vehicle-specific performance.

In its new configuration, Uptake Fleet users can set survival curve thresholds for specific vehicle components. When these thresholds are crossed, Uptake Fleet will create an alert that influences the truck's risk score and flags the potential for component failure. As a result, users are able to plan more accurately for replacements and prepare stock accordingly.

Sensor Analytics

Uptake Fleet's new sensor analytics capabilities support outputs from the Geotab ESR module, giving users of the popular Geotab tracking platform a new way to generate electrical systems insights that can prevent roadside failures. Using Geotab's ESR "score," Uptake Fleet can establish performance thresholds for insights on the health of alternators, batteries and other critical system components.

Through its enhanced support for a wide range of connector APIs from the most prominent fleet and sensor manufacturers, Uptake Fleet now ingests and analyzes a wider range of fault data. Users can leverage this additional information to dramatically expand their level and quality of insights to increase vehicle uptime, minimize maintenance disruptions and improve fleet productivity.

Now Available

Uptake Fleet's new analytics capabilities are now available to all users of the platform. For more information, contact our experts at https://www.uptake.com/fleet-request-info. Uptake will also be sponsoring the American Trucking Association's 2022 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) from Oct. 22-25. Attendees can learn more about Uptake Fleet at booth 17039.

About Uptake

Uptake provides industrial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS), translating data into smarter operations. Driven by unified data management and industrial data science, Uptake enable and delivers actionable insights that predict asset failure, advance ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, and protect operator safety, with 48 patents and recognition by Gartner, Verdantix, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes. Uptake is based in Chicago, with an office in Mississauga, Ontario, and has a presence around the world. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

